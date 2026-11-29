A complete meltdown against the Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day might have sealed Brian Schottenheimer's fate. Jerry Jones has been adamant that he has

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect. Jerry Jones has been adamant that he has faith in the current head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, but even he Jones spent a lot of money on the team's elite offensive roster and rebuilt the defense this offseason.

Despite his efforts, the Cowboys are just 5-7 and Schottenheimer is 12-16-1 overall as a head coach. That makes if feel as though a change is necessary, which is what NFL insider Jason La Canfora expects. Not only does La Canfora believe the Cowboys will be looking for a new head coach in 2027, but he also has a name in mind to top their wish list: Sean McDermott.will be looking for a new head coach.

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It was clear before Thanksgiving and Jerry Jones can't really hide it anymore - how about a real proven HC for a chance? Sean McDermott should be atop this list : Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect McDermott spent nine years as the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and brought stability to a franchise that had been in a major slump.