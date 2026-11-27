The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be looking for just their fourth win of the season when they host the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. However, if they

will be looking for just their fourth win of the season when they host the Carolina Panthers on Monday Night Football. However, if they are unable to come away with a victory, it seems like the season will be almost completely wrapped up with Tampa Bay falling to 3-8 and three games out of the NFC South lead.

Todd Bowles has consistently been at the center of fans' frustrations, but this year his defense has been playing at an elite level, with many of the issues coming from Zac Robinson and the offensive side of the ball. Despite Bowles' improved defense, NFL insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler still believe that his coaching seat is hot as we head into the final stretch of the season.

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"Situations I'm watching for potential change at the end of the season include the Jets, Buccaneers, Colts, Eagles and maybe Commanders, though Dan Quinn seems to be turning things around in D.C. ," "The Bucs could wait until season's end for clarity on Todd Bowles' future, though Monday night vs. Carolina feels important ," Fowler added.