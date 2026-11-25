Brock Purdy missed practice Wednesday with an ankle injury and his status for Sunday's game against the Seahawks is uncertain. If he can't play, Mac Jones would start for the 9-1 49ers.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy did not practice Wednesday because of an ankle injury, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks in question.

The injury occurred during the 49ers' win over the Minnesota Vikings in Mexico City last Sunday. Purdy played the second half with his ankles taped as San Francisco pulled away from the Vikings' top-ranked defense. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Purdy's injury is not a high ankle sprain, but it will limit his reps during the week. The 49ers began preparation for Sunday's game against their NFC West rival with Purdy sidelined.

Also read 3 Things We Learned From 49ers’ Win Against Vikings: MVP Brock Purdy

Kyle Shanahan Describes Brock Purdy Injury Status

Shanahan described the team's initial evaluation of Purdy's injury. He said, They always tell you when someone has something. But then they came back and said, Yeah, he checked out, he should be fine. Purdy was outstanding in Mexico City.

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He completed 21 of 26 passes for 255 yards and 3 touchdowns. He earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for the fourth time in his career. His 146.0 passer rating against Minnesota marked the seventh time he has posted a rating of at least 145. That is the most by any quarterback in his first five NFL seasons.

NFC West Race Depends On Purdy's Health

The timing is significant for the NFC West race. The 49ers are 9-1 and enter the weekend with a three-game lead over the second-place Seahawks. San Francisco has a chance to win the head-to-head tiebreaker with six games remaining. If Purdy cannot play Sunday, the 49ers would turn to Mac Jones.

Jones kept San Francisco's season afloat in 2025 when Purdy missed eight games with a turf toe injury. Jones went 5-3 as a starter that season and the 49ers finished 12-5. They were in the mix for the No. 1 seed all the way until the regular season finale, when they lost to Seattle. The Seahawks also beat the 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to end their season.

Mac Jones Ready If Purdy Cannot Play

Jones is comfortable running Shanahan's offense. His veteran presence would be similar to Marcus Mariota in terms of experience against the Seahawks defense. This is the first of three practices during a holiday week. There could be more caution mixed with some gamesmanship from Shanahan regarding Purdy's Sunday availability.

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The situation should be on Seattle's radar heading into Sunday afternoon in Santa Clara. The Seahawks are preparing to welcome Sam Darnold back into the starting lineup. The Seahawks had Week 11 off. Former Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf seemingly wanted to also take Week 11 off, and his bad Steelers tenure somehow just got worse.

Former Seahawks corner Riq Woolen was benched by the Eagles. The 49ers also made a critical practice field upgrade as the Bay Area braces for rain and flooding. A 49ers backup gave a real reason for hope after a stalwart's season-ending injury. Purdy's ability to sidestep pressure and keep his eyes downfield has been a key part of his success.

49ers Monitor Purdy For Sunday Seahawks Game

His status for Sunday will be monitored throughout the week. Shanahan's update Wednesday was the first official word on Purdy's condition. The team will continue to evaluate him as the week progresses. San Francisco remains focused on maintaining its lead in the NFC West.

A win over Seattle would give the 49ers a stranglehold on the division.