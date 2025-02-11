NFL History Made: Autumn Lockwood Becomes First Black Woman Coach to Win a Super Bowl

Autumn Lockwood, a coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, made history by becoming the first Black woman to win a Super Bowl. This achievement comes after she also made history in 2023 as the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl.

Autumn Lockwood etched her name in NFL history, becoming the first Black woman coach to secure a Super Bowl victory. She achieved this momentous feat as part of the Philadelphia Eagles ' coaching staff during their triumphant 2023 Super Bowl run. This accomplishment marks another significant milestone for Lockwood, who previously made history in 2023 as the first Black woman to coach in a Super Bowl .

Lockwood's journey is particularly inspiring in a league that has historically struggled with diversity, particularly in coaching roles. Prior to joining the Eagles in 2022 as a strength and conditioning associate, she honed her skills at various institutions, including the University of Houston and East Tennessee State, where she gained valuable experience in sports performance. Her early NFL exposure came in 2019 as a strength staff intern with the Atlanta Falcons. She further expanded her knowledge and expertise at UNLV and the University of Arizona, focusing on strength and conditioning for diverse athletic programs.Lockwood's background reflects her commitment to excellence. A native of Media, Pennsylvania, she obtained a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from the University of Arizona and a master's in sports management from East Tennessee State. Her dedication to her craft and her unwavering pursuit of her goals have paved the way for this groundbreaking achievement. Lockwood's historic win is a testament to her talent and perseverance, and it serves as an inspiration for aspiring coaches from all backgrounds. Her success has garnered widespread acclaim, with prominent figures in the sports world, such as tennis legend Billie Jean King, expressing their admiration and celebrating her groundbreaking accomplishment. Even the University of Arizona's soccer program took to social media to congratulate Lockwood, highlighting her exceptional achievement





