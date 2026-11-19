Are Brian Schottenheimer and Nick Sirianni's jobs on the line? We determine where they rank in our latest head coach hot seat rankings.

Three months ago, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh seemed like a better bet to be in the Super Bowl than on the hot seat.

But here he is, coaching one of the worst teams in the league. And one month ago, nobody thought Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles would survive the bye week. Now he might not be on much of a hot seat at all. Things change fast for NFL head coaches, and life is about to move even faster as some frustrated NFL owners begin to grasp the reality that their seasons are falling apart.

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We may not end up with the 10 coaching changes we got in the last cycle, but don’t be surprised if the number of firings comes close. So whose seat is the hottest as Thanksgiving approaches? Here’s my list of the top seven endangered coaches to watch:Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers got their first win of the season on Monday, but was it too little, too late? The 0-8 start is damning enough.

And to be honest, if this were a head coach with even a slightly lesser pedigree, that start would’ve been enough to justify a midseason firing. After all, this was a team that some thought might be a Super Bowl contender. Instead, they’ve become one of the most embarrassing and inexplicably bad teams in the league.

But here’s the thing that really has to lead to an eventual regime change: QB Justin Herbert has been a mess under Harbaugh and both his offensive coordinators, but he also has three years and more than $185 million left on his contract. So, since Herbert is only 28 and likely not going anywhere, owner Dean Spanos has to decide whether he thinks Harbaugh is the right guy to fix him. The evidence strongly indicates he is not.

Kellen Moore has already been called out by Saints owner Gayle Benson this season. When the Saints were 1-4, owner Gayle Benson went public with her frustration saying,"I will not accept this level of performance as our standard.

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" Worse news for her second-year coach, she said,"Kellen Moore and his coaches are responsible for preparing our players to perform. " So yes, she blames him. And since then, things have only gotten marginally better. The Saints have gone 2-2, but with the Bears, Bengals and Packers up next, New Orleans could take a very quick turn in the other direction again.

The only reason Moore is not higher on this list is that the Saints play in the NFL’s worst division, where their 3-6 record puts them just one game out of first place. But that also adds to the pressure. If he can’t get the Saints to win the NFC South, he’s likely to be out of a job. A change has been made to Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff.

Is he next to deal with the consequences in Dallas? The Jones family hasn’t been shy about voicing their frustrations with this Cowboys team blowing an opportunity to take control of a very winnable NFC East. So far, their ire has been directed at the defense, which cost a ton of money and is one of the worst in the league.

That’s why DC Christian Parker was stripped of his play-calling duties on Wednesday, and that was either a season-saving move or a last act of desperation for an embattled head coach. Jones has been incredibly patient with his head coaches over the years, but this could be Schotty’s second straight losing season — something no Cowboys coach has endured since Dave Campo in 2001-02.

Jones is 84 years old and hasn’t been to the Super Bowl in nearly 31 years now. And with Mike Tomlin and Sean McDermott on the market, it might be time for the oddly cheap owner to open his vault for a real coaching star. Dan Quinn was another coach who didn’t look likely to survive the bye week, and yet here he is, still going.

His Commanders are even 2-1 since then, and they’re just two games back of the division-leading Giants with the tie-breaker in hand. It certainly helps him that Jayden Daniels is starting to play better, but there’s still not much else about his team to like. It might take a division title to convince owner Josh Harris and GM Adam Peters not to make a change. Quinn and his staff certainly won’t survive if there’s any more regression from Daniels.

It helps that after the Commanders get through a tough Monday night game against the Bengals, they’ve got a month-long stretch against the Cardinals, Titans, Texans and Falcons. It feels like he’ll need to get through that slate 3-1, at least, to survive. Will Nick Sirianni's record from previous seasons be enough to save his job?

Nick Sirianni has been dealt a terrible hand of injuries and older, declining players, so this miserable Eagles season isn’t completely his fault. But there’s no escaping the 2-7 record. He hasn’t found any answers to shake them out of their slumber, nor is it likely to get any better the rest of the way.

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Yes, Sirianni won the Super Bowl two years ago and went to the Super Bowl two years before that. It also helps his case that even with this disastrous season, he has a stellar 61-33 regular-season record as Eagles coach overall. But owner Jeffrey Lurie and GM Howie Roseman aren’t afraid to reset when they think it’s necessary.

And it’s worth noting that this will likely be the third time in 15 years the Eagles finish with fewer than seven wins. After each of the previous two , they ended up parting ways with their head coach. Nearly everyone else in Indianapolis is being let go by the Colts. Will Shane Steichen be next?

It probably says something that when owner Carly Irsay-Gordon fired GM Chris Ballard a few weeks ago, she left her head coach in place. But while that bought Shane Steichen some time, it’s unclear just how much time he has left in Indianapolis. The Colts are on a 1-5 slide and just sold off a bunch of key players at the trade deadline.

Though Steichen generally gets good reviews for holding together a bad team, it seems more likely that Irsay-Gordon has just punted on his future so her next general manager can decide whether to keep him or not. And since he’s only 28-33 in his 3.5 seasons in Indianapolis with no postseason berths, a coaching change feels like a really obvious decision for the new GM to make.

This was destined to be a failure from the day Aaron Glenn was hired, so it’s no surprise that the ex-Jets star is the most endangered coach in the league. His team is competitive, but his record is 5-22 and the Jets are headed to a 16th straight season of watching the playoffs from home.

It’s not Glenn's fault that he didn’t have a quarterback or much of a chance as GM Darren Mougey rebuilt the team around him, but that doesn’t matter. There are good young players and a lot of high draft picks coming up in the near future. Woody Johnson can’t justify keeping Glenn around to enjoy them, though. His staff-building has been terrible.

His in-game decision-making has been shoddy. His press conference demeanor has been awkward. The fans have turned on him, too. It’ll hurt, because Johnson is genuinely fond of Glenn.

But the Jets have to move on to their fifth head coach in the last 10 years. Joe Burrow Plays Like The NBA's Frontrunner For MVP, But Another QB Is NFL's MVPHerd Hierarchy: Vikings Finally Emerge, Chiefs Climb, Who Earned The Top Spot? Joe Burrow Plays Like The NBA's Frontrunner For MVP, But Another QB Is NFL's MVPFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.