After Sunday's afternoon game against the Miami Dolphins, the Buffalo Bills will play five consecutive games after dark in featured viewing windows.

Sep 17, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is interviewed after the game against the Detroit Lions at New Highmark Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect "Are the Bills going to be one of the teams that are at or near the max in terms of prime time games and national television appearances? Yeah, as long as that guy is your quarterback.

Also read Buffalo Bills Injury Report: Key Players Miss Practice Ahead of Miami Dolphins Game

Yeah," said NFL VP for broadcast planning Mike North this past April on the Nov 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is interviewed after the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectBuffalo will host the Miami Dolphins for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff on Sunday in Week 11, but that'll be the last of that time slot that the team sees for at least one full month. After the November 22 home matchup against Miami, the Bills' next five games will all happen after the sun sets.

The Week 13 road game against the New England Patriots will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET in the featured December 6 window on CBS. The Bills could potentially clinch the AFC East title that day. In Week 14, Buffalo visits the Green Bay Packers for Sunday Night Football on December 13. It'll be an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff on NBC.

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The Bills will host the Chicago Bears for a Saturday night special in Week 15. The December 19 matchup will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC. Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'quan McMillian and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Brandin Cooks both go up for the ball during overtime at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectThe Bills kicked off Prime Video's Thursday Night Football package in grand fashion in Week 2. With Buffalo taming the Detroit Lions, 41-31, the inaugural game at Highmark Stadium pulled in a massive rating for a streaming service. In Week 5, where no game broke the 20 million barrier this year, Buffalo pulled in 19.8 million viewers for its 37-34 overtime road win over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.

Oct 12, 2026; Inglewood, California, USA; Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass celebrates with teammates after kicking a game winning field goal during overtime against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Visiting the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9, the Bills attracted a record number of viewers for ESPN's Monday Night Football franchise. Per ESPN PR, the Bills' 23-6 victory over the Vikings totaled 21.7 million viewers across all platforms.

That's the highest Week 9 viewership for Monday Night Football since ESPN acquired the rights in 2006. Ralph, a former college football conference administrator, brings 20+ years of media experience to Buffalo Bills ON SI. Prior to focusing on the Bills, he spent two years covering the New York Jets. Ventre initially joined the ON SI family in 2021, providing NCAA Football Championship Subdivision for NFL Draft Bible on FanNation.

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Ventre remains as an official voter for the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and the annual legacy awards. The Fordham University graduate is a member of the Pro Football Writers of America.