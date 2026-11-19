Los Angeles Rams receiver Puka Nacua underwent MCL surgery Tuesday and will miss a couple of months, while his three-game NFL suspension for a personal conduct violation is set to end December 14.

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is likely out for the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his MCL on Tuesday, coach Sean McVay announced Friday.

McVay said Nacua will be out a couple of months, and the Rams regular season ends the week of January 10. The surgery news came after the NFL announced this week that Nacua was suspended three games without pay for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy. The suspension is scheduled to end December 14. Nacua had been on the injured reserve list and could not come off IR until December 14, the same date his suspension expires.

Also read NFL suspends Rams receiver Puka Nacua three games for personal-conduct violation

Fans Question Nacua Suspension Timing

The timing drew heavy criticism from fans on social media who called the overlap convenient. So not even a suspension since he is going to miss the next 3 games on IR anyway, one user wrote on X. Another added that it is absolutely insane that Puka Nacua can serve his suspension while on injured reserve, noting the incident happened on December 31, 2025, yet the NFL did not reach a ruling until over nine months later.

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Suspending a guy who is already hurt and on IR and whose suspension will expire before he is off IR is like the bartender cutting you off after you already paid and literally walking out, one fan responded. Another asked the commissioner why the league did not suspend Nacua when he was playing. The NFL was unaware Nacua had undergone surgery on Tuesday when it announced the suspension on Thursday, according to a league source.

The surgery supersedes the suspension timeline and makes his return date far less certain. Nacua was given a stern warning by the league that any future violation of the NFL personal conduct policy could trigger harsher punishment, including permanent banishment from the league. One small chance remains that Nacua could contribute if the Rams make a deep postseason run, assuming they reach the playoffs.

But McVay said the Rams are not counting on it, and that scenario is speculative at best. Nacua is eligible for reinstatement December 14, which would give the Rams their top receiver for both regular season matchups against the Seahawks and the postseason if he recovers in time. The Rams entered the 2026 season as Super Bowl favorites, but looming suspensions of several star players hung in the balance.

Rams Face Receiver Injury Challenges

The team has dealt with injury trouble at wide receiver for some time. The good news is the team still hopes Davante Adams can return by Week 12 from a ruptured hamstring tendon. Nacua is on an expiring contract and is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent next offseason. That means Nacua can decide to sign with the highest bidder if he wants.

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The Rams are expected to have ample salary cap space to keep Nacua, but it is unclear where the team stands on that decision. McVay had earlier said he was kicking himself after Nacua suffered a knee injury on the final play of a game, an injury that likely landed him on IR. The suspension was announced for violating the NFL Personal Conduct Policy.

With the regular season ending in early January, Nacua faces a race to return for any playoff push. The Rams must first secure a postseason berth without their top receiver.