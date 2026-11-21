A wild brawl broke out after the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys, and an NFL fan has been confirmed dead after sustaining injuries during a fight before the game began

An NFL fan has passed away days after falling during a fight at AT&T Stadium as the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys. , with both sets of supporters sharing a storied history of violence.

On Friday, it was confirmed that a fan attending the 49ers-Cowboys game had passed away. According to The Independent, Marco Narro, 36, was involved in a physical altercation with another fan as kickoff approached. Narro fell during the fight but managed to stay inside AT&T Stadium and watch the entire game. Narro reportedly complained about pain as the game was ongoing, and the discomfort became so bad that he and a friend approached paramedics.

Also read Cowboys fan Mario Narro dies after alleged push by 49ers fan at AT&T Stadium

Narro was transported to a local hospital, but passed away on Wednesday. An autopsy is currently pending, and the Arlington Police Department has opened a formal investigation. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he wasn't aware of Sunday's incident during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday.

"We had no record of an incident," Jones said, "and we'll be obviously looking into that. " The 49ers are currently top of the NFC Conference with an 8-1 record this season, while the Cowboys are struggling in an open NFC East division. Dallas is 4-6 on the season, one win behind the New York Giants. Frustration has mounted among Cowboys fans, and that anger increased during Sunday's game as 49ers fans took over AT&T Stadium.

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Tensions boiled over after the Cowboys scored 40 points at home, but still managed to lose against the 49ers. After the game, a video began circulating online of Cowboys and 49ers fans exchanging punches. The brawl forced officers to intervene, though the number of fans involved made the situation difficult to manage. DallasTexasTV, an account covering local news in the area, shared a video of the brawl.

It appeared to start after a fan in a Dak Prescott jersey grabbed a 49ers supporter from behind, triggering a burst of punches from nearby crowds. Another clip showed officers attempting to restrain people near a bar as a server watched on from behind the counter. It was the second incident involving 49ers fans in as many weeks. Ugly scenes followed the 49ers-Raiders game, though both sets of supporters have clashed in the past.

This week, the 49ers won't play in the U.S. as they travel to Mexico City to face the Minnesota Vikings.