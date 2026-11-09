NFL Fallout Week 9: Packers Prove They're Contenders; Chiefs More Dangerous Than Ever

The Packers are contenders despite being in last place. The Chiefs' offense is scarier than ever. Here are Ralph Vacchiano's top takeaways from Week 9.

In Week 3, the Green Bay Packers were embarrassed at home by the Atlanta Falcons in a nationally televised Thursday night game. Quarterback Jordan Love looked like the only thing going right for the Packers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur looked like a long shot to survive the contract extension he had just signed. The Packers proved that again on Sunday by dismantling the Patriots, 45-27, in New England. It was the Pack's fifth win in six games and improved their record to 6-3. While they remained in last place in the arduous NFC North heading into Sunday night, they're demonstrating why they’re one of the most dangerous teams in the NFC.

Also read How to Watch Chiefs vs. Jets: NFL Week 9 TV, Odds, Preview

That’s mostly, but not solely, because of Love, who is starting to look like a real MVP contender. He torched the Patriots for 372 yards and three touchdowns while completing 79.3% of his passes — his fourth time over 70% in the past six games. But there is so much more to the Packers. For years, they had struggled to get consistent play out of an injury-prone, underperforming receiving corps.

But this year they look like they have two No. 1s. In fact, Christian Watson and Matthew Golden are the best 1-2 receiving punch in football. With 102 catches for 1,662 yards and 12 touchdowns on the season, they’re even more productive than the Bengals' dynamic duo of Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

What makes the Packers really dangerous, though, is the way they’re starting to play on defense, which figured to be a struggle after last year’s coordinator Jeff Hafley left for Miami and with All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons still on injured reserve. But they’ve turned it into a strength. They’ve smothered teams on the ground over the past five weeks, giving up an average of just 84.8 rushing yards, including 94 in New England.

And they’ve held five of their nine opponents under 300 passing yards this year. The Packers also boast the most turnover-happy defense in football. After picking off Drake Maye four times and forcing a Rhamondre Stevenson fumble, they’ve increased their league-leading total to 19. Their 26 sacks, after four more against the Patriots, put them among the league leaders in that category too.

Green Bay is not perfect, of course. Its running game is pathetic, and not even Josh Jacobs’ return has helped. With Jacobs missing most of Week 9 with a broken finger, the club ran for a season-high 129 yards on Sunday, but that just boosted its league-worst average to 68.2 yards. The Packers' passing game is becoming nearly unstoppable, though.

And the defense is strong enough to help them overcome any other flaws. They’re already clearly better than the Vikings, who beat Green Bay way back in Week 1 but have been essentially operating without a quarterback. And the Packers probably should have beaten the Lions two weeks ago, and maybe would have if it weren’t for a couple of questionable calls.

And while it’s too early to say they’re better than either the Chicago Bears or the San Francisco 49ers, they’re playing as they belong in that tier. That’s remarkable, considering where the Packers were back in Week 3, with only an overtime win over the Jets to show for their efforts. It just took a while for them to get going.

Advertisement

Kenneth Walker III Gives Patrick Mahomes-Era Chiefs New Dimension The Kansas City Chiefs might have made the best move of the offseason when they splurged on RB Kenneth Walker III, who did not receive an offer from the Seahawks just weeks after winning Super Bowl MVP. The Chiefs' move did more than give them a chance to extend their dynasty.

Walker had another big game on Sunday against the Jets, rushing for 102 yards, catching four passes for 41 yards, and scoring three touchdowns in a 35-12 win. It was his fifth 100-yard rushing game and fifth multi-touchdown game in nine games this season. He’s second in the NFL with 872 rushing yards and tied for the current lead with 11 total touchdowns. Reid hasn’t had a running back like this since Kareem Hunt was a rookie in 2017.

That was his last 1,000-yard rusher, too, and it was back when Alex Smith was still his starting QB. Since then, Reid has built a dynasty around Patrick Mahomes, one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time, but he’s never developed a running game to help him balance the Chiefs offense. It shows in the stats, where the Chiefs are averaging 137.8 rushing yards per game — 22 more than the best rushing seasons of the Reid-Mahomes era.

And Walker is equally dangerous as a receiver out of the backfield , giving KC another way to keep defenses on edge. The ability to consistently run the ball has been missing for years in Kansas City, and it’ll be huge when the weather turns. In the postseason, it’ll also help the Chiefs slow down juggernaut offenses such as the Bills’ or grind out tough wins against teams such as the Broncos.

There’s a long way to go, of course, and considering Reid has led KC to five Super Bowls, winning three, it’s hard to say this is his best team yet. But the potential is there, because of Walker. Reid’s never had a Kansas City offense quite like this. Shedeur Sanders may have lost his first start of the season, but he won the right to be the Cleveland Browns' starting quarterback the rest of the way.

At least he should have, after the way he played in the Browns’ 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. He was 19 for 31 for 297 yards with two long touchdown passes, and he ran for 28 yards. He was also brilliant in overtime, going 6 for 8 for 72 yards and hitting tight end Harold Fannin with a last-minute touchdown pass, before he just missed a two-point conversion pass that would have won the game.

Rookie WR KC Concepcion called Sanders"a game-changer," and that’s what he was. He took an offense that had been maddeningly and frustratingly low-scoring and inefficient under Deshaun Watson and turned it into a big-play machine. Sanders' two completions of at least 60 yards doubled the amount Watson had in the first eight games of the season. And his four completions of 30 or more yards were half as many as Watson had in those eight starts.

Those big plays have been missing from coach Todd Monken’s attack, and he needs to see if Sanders can keep it going. Watson was fading anyway. The Browns had averaged just 14.6 points in the four games before he missed Sunday with a concussion. The Browns still lost, but Sanders gave the offense the kickstart it needs if they're going to have any shot at keeping up with the Steelers and Bengals in the AFC North.

And even if they can’t, the Browns need to take a good look at Sanders and how he runs this team before they get to the 2027 NFL Draft. He’s shown flashes that he can be their quarterback of the future. Chargers Should Listen To All Trade Offers, Including Justin Herbert I was told by multiple NFL sources this past week that the Los Angeles Chargers aren’t even engaging teams in trade talks.

They are showing no inclination to deal their most expendable players. And they are telling teams they are generally happy with their core. If any team should be willing to sell pretty much anything that’s not cemented to the foundation of their stadium, it’s the still-winless, horribly inept Chargers, who fell to 0-8 on Sunday with a 44-22 loss to the Houston Texans. If you’re scoring at home — and why would anybody be?

— they’ve topped 20 points just twice this season now. And thanks to two garbage-time touchdowns on Sunday, they’ve now scored 37 points over their past three games. Yet the Chargers don’t seem willing to trade 35-year-old edge rusher Khalil Mack, disappointing former first-round WR Quentin Johnston or struggling cornerback Donte Jackson — all of whom will be free agents in March and have some value on the market, those sources told me.

The Chargers have given every indication that they plan to do nothing at all. And that’s just nuts. At this point, general manager Joe Hortiz should be trading every asset he has for whatever picks he can get. And he should listen to offers for everyone, even if he gets calls about quarterback Justin Herbert.

Advertisement

Especially, perhaps, if he gets calls about Herbert. No one on his roster should be safe. If they really do stand pat at the trading deadline, though, that’s just malpractice. The Chargers look like they’re years away from being competitive at this point.

They’re much closer to a mass firing and a total rebuild. They’re way too awful to spend the next few days sitting on their hands. Giants Aren't Completely Out On RB Jonathan Taylor, But They Should Be No team has been pursuing Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor more strongly than the New York Giants, but that pursuit has eased up over the last week.

According to FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer, the Giants pulled their offer of a second- and fifth-round pick after it was rejected. An NFL source told me they would still be interested only if the asking price came down. They shouldn’t be, though, because unless that price comes way down, Taylor isn’t worth it for the Giants. They’re good enough to win the flawed NFC East without him.

The Giants have too many other issues for that, starting with an offensive line that was atrocious on Sunday in their 19-11 win in Philadelphia. They couldn’t get anything out of running back Devin Singletary, who amazingly gained just 31 yards on 21 carries. The way he was constantly hit in the backfield, it’s even more absurd to think Taylor would’ve gotten much more.

New York would be better off spending future draft capital on a defensive tackle that can boost its defense, or some interior line help that will power the running game no matter who is back there while also helping keep its quarterbacks from getting drilled. Even with that, though, the Giants are probably still a year away at least from being good enough to do much more than win a bad division.

They’d be smarter to keep their draft picks and continue to build. That doesn’t seem to be what John Harbaugh wants to do, though. He seems intent on going for it in his first year with the team. That’s noble and certainly will be appreciated by everyone who has suffered through a decade of mostly losing in New York.

But the Giants still have to be smart about this, and spending a second-round pick and then some on a 27-year-old running back wouldn't be wise. The Giants aren’t one piece away from a run at a championship. That makes Taylor a luxury they just can’t afford. With all due respect to the Seahawks' Jaxon Smith-Njigba, there shouldn’t be any doubt that Ja’Marr Chase is the best and most talented receiver in the NFL.

He put on an incredible show in Madrid, Spain, today, catching 10 passes for 155 yards and a touchdown, including eight for 142 yards and a touchdown in the first half alone. He torched the Falcons' defense for a deep TD, showed his dexterity with a great toe-tap sideline grab, and even made a remarkable comeback catch where he barely grabbed a tipped pass before it hit the ground.

There is no WR who has the complete skill set that the 6-foot, 205-pound Chase has. It’s hard to argue with JSN’s numbers, but the eye test gives the nod to Chase. Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer is awfully lucky that his team pulled out a 27-23 win over the Colts, even after Indy took a three-point lead with 1:37 remaining.

Because losing to a team that has already waved a white flag and started a fire sale might’ve marked the end of whatever job security he has. At this point, he may have to figure out a way to catch the Giants in the NFC East to keep his job. The Rams have turned into a dysfunctional mess on offense outside of WR Puka Nacua.

He was the lone bright spot on Sunday, catching 14 passes for 150 yards and a touchdown in a 20-13 win in Washington. He hurt his knee on the final snap of the game, though. If he has to miss any time, that will be it for a Rams season that has been a colossal disappointment right from the start. With WR Davante Adams already out, L.A. won’t survive even a short-term loss of Nacua, too.

Yes, the Patriots were beaten badly by the Packers on Sunday, but their season really is exactly what everyone should have expected. Their remarkable run to the Super Bowl last year was powered by a soft schedule and an incredible series of breaks along the way. This year was always going to be tougher. Six of their nine games have been against teams likely headed to the playoffs.

And in those games, New England is now just 2-4.2027 NFL Mock Draft: Drew Mestemaker First Of 6 QBs Selected In First RoundGiants Out On Jonathan Taylor: New York Has Pulled Multi-Pick Offer To ColtsNFL Trade Deadline Rumors: Colts Busy? Derrick Henry Status? Star TE Move? Giants QB J.J.

McCarthy Leaves Game vs. Eagles Before ReturningNFL Trade Deadline Intel: Jay Glazer Dishes On Which Teams Will Be BusyFOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED. COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.