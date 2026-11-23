Some NFL executives believe Los Angeles Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh could walk away from the team after a brutal 2026 season.

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh finally got his first win of the season last Monday night, but it may not be enough to quiet the noise surrounding his future.

The Chargers snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens. However, the speculation that Harbaugh's run in Los Angeles is nearing its end hasn't died down, especially after Sunday's 27-24 home loss to the 3-8 N.Y. Jets. And if it ends, it might be his call.

Also read Rams and Chargers’ SoFi Stadium gets a surprise ranking among NFL venues

NFL insider Jason La Canfora recently spoke with several league executives, and multiple people wouldn't be surprised if Harbaugh walked away after the season.

"I could see him walking away," one exec told La Canfora. "I really could. I've known him a long time, and he doesn't look quite right to me. This is the first time I've watched him coach and thought he looks old.

Something is not right there.

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" A longtime personnel executive who knows the Harbaugh family well pointed to the struggling offense under first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. "I think Jim is losing his fastball some," the executive said. "The Jim I knew would have thrown McDaniel out of there by Week 6. " A third executive brought up Harbaugh's history of leaving on his own terms.

He left Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers, and Michigan — and the Michigan exit came as NCAA scrutiny of the program was growing.

"One thing about Jim, he knows when it's time to pull the chute," the anonymous exec said. It's easy to see why Harbaugh could want out. The Chargers entered 2026 off back-to-back 11-6 seasons, but they've had the league's lowest-scoring offense. Quarterback Justin Herbert was supposed to solidify himself as an elite passer working under McDaniel, who’s widely regarded as a top offensive guru in the NFL.

But Herbert has thrown 11 interceptions to just eight touchdown passes. Until Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Herbert hadn’t thrown multiple touchdowns all season. On Sunday, Herbert completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chargers remained winless at SoFi Stadium this season. He was sacked six times, just two shy of his season-high.

Herbert, who was placed in concussion protocol after the game, has now been sacked an NFL-high 39 times through 10 games. The Chargers also didn't sell any veterans at the trade deadline, and they failed to add any draft capital to help infuse some youth into an aging roster that’s not competitive. Harbaugh said in October that he and ownership are "in this fight together" and that he's "hell-bent" on turning things around.

However, given Harbaugh’s track record of bolting when adversity hits, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pull the rip cord after the season ends. The Chargers host New England next Sunday.head coach Jim Harbaugh finally got his first win of the season last Monday night, but it may not be enough to quiet the noise surrounding his future. The Chargers snapped an 11-game losing streak dating back to last season with a 23-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

However, the speculation that Harbaugh's run in Los Angeles is nearing its end hasn't died down, especially after Sunday's 27-24 home loss to the 3-8 N.Y. Jets.

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"I could see him walking away," one exec told La Canfora. "I really could. I've known him a long time, and he doesn't look quite right to me. This is the first time I've watched him coach and thought he looks old.

Something is not right there.

" A longtime personnel executive who knows the Harbaugh family well pointed to the struggling offense under first-year offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. "I think Jim is losing his fastball some," the executive said. "The Jim I knew would have thrown McDaniel out of there by Week 6. " A third executive brought up Harbaugh's history of leaving on his own terms.

He left Stanford, the San Francisco 49ers, and Michigan — and the Michigan exit came as NCAA scrutiny of the program was growing. It's easy to see why Harbaugh could want out. The Chargers entered 2026 off back-to-back 11-6 seasons, but they've had the league's lowest-scoring offense. Quarterback Justin Herbert was supposed to solidify himself as an elite passer working under McDaniel, who’s widely regarded as a top offensive guru in the NFL.

But Herbert has thrown 11 interceptions to just eight touchdown passes. Until Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, Herbert hadn’t thrown multiple touchdowns all season. On Sunday, Herbert completed 15 of 21 passes for 131 yards and two touchdowns, but the Chargers remained winless at SoFi Stadium this season. He was sacked six times, just two shy of his season-high.

Herbert, who was placed in concussion protocol after the game, has now been sacked an NFL-high 39 times through 10 games. The Chargers also didn't sell any veterans at the trade deadline, and they failed to add any draft capital to help infuse some youth into an aging roster that’s not competitive. Harbaugh said in October that he and ownership are"in this fight together" and that he's"hell-bent" on turning things around.

However, given Harbaugh’s track record of bolting when adversity hits, it wouldn’t be surprising to see him pull the rip cord after the season ends.