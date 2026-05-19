NFL Draft: Raiders' Plan For Short- and Long-term Future Detailed

The Las Vegas Raiders' offseason has confirmed a very specific plan for the team this season and beyond. The Raiders made wholesale changes to their coaching staff and have begun doing so with their roster. Specifically, at quarterback, the Raiders' plans were outlined.

Apr 24, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Fernando Mendoza (center) speaks at introductory press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center flanked by general manager John Spytek (left) and head coach Klint Kubiak after being selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At no position is the Raiders' plan for the short- and long-term future more specific than at quarterback. The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before using the No. 1 draft pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Las Vegas plans to bring Mendoza along gradually. The Raiders will lean on Cousins to start the 2026 season.

There is no rush to start Mendoza. After an up-and-down tenure with the Atlanta Falcons, Cousins feels mentally and physically ready. Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Los Angeles Lakers coach Luke Walton has no memory of reaching out to him in a classy move...

At no position is the Raiders' plan for the short- and long-term future more specific than at quarterback. The Raiders signed veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins shortly before using the No. 1 draft pick on quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Apr 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins speaks at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

The Raiders need Cousins to stay healthy enough to buy Mendoza additional time to develop during a regular season in which they are not expected to make the playoffs. In his own, unique way, Cousins is as much a part of the Raiders' plans for the immediate future as anyone else. How Cousins hold up throughout the 2026 season will be a significant story.

More specifically, how long he can play and play at a competent level will determine the Raiders' season





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Las Vegas Raiders Fernando Mendoza Kirk Cousins Coach Klint Kubiak Quarterback Of The Future NFL Draft

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