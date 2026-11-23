Expert DFS analysis for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders game on November 23, 2026. Optimize your lineup with key stats on Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Jayden Daniels.

The Cincinnati Bengals travel to Northwest Stadium to face the Washington Commanders on Monday, November 23, 2026, at 7:15 PM CST. This high-stakes Monday Night Football matchup features a seven-point gap in the standings, with Cincinnati sitting at a dominant 7-2 record compared to Washington's struggling 3-5-1 standing. The Bengals enter the contest as a six-point road favorite, setting the stage for what DFS analysts predict will be a high-scoring offensive track meet. Prime time daily fantasy sports players are advised to prepare for a slate defined by explosive passing attacks and desperate pacing from both sides.

Bengals Offensive Power and Scoring Metrics

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has established himself as a primary engine for fantasy points, averaging 30.9 points per game which ranks third in the entire National Football League. His precision passing game yields an average of 298.9 passing yards per contest, consistently turning standard drives into potential slate-breaking events for fantasy lineups. Entering Week 11, Burrow has accumulated 2,795 passing yards and 27 passing touchdowns, demonstrating remarkable consistency against opposing secondaries. These statistics provide a clear statistical floor for fantasy managers looking to anchor their rosters with a quarterback who routinely threatens three-plus touchdowns and 300 passing yards in a single game.

Also read Commanders-Bengals Final Injury Report: Lucas Patrick Named Starter, Backfield Still Unsettled

The Cincinnati Bengals wide receiving corps is led by Ja'Marr Chase, who has recorded 878 receiving yards on 64 receptions and seven receiving touchdowns through the first ten weeks of the season. Chase operates as the central figure in Cincinnati's aerial assault, dictating defensive coverage on virtually every snap he takes the field. His elite target share, heavy air yardage volume, and primary role in the red zone make him a critical asset for any fantasy roster. Analysts suggest that leaving the Burrow-Chase connection out of a standard FanDuel Showdown lineup with a 53.5-point total is akin to playing with fire, given their ability to generate multi-touchdown eruptions and concentrated yardage.

Cincinnati Bengals running back Chase Brown complements the passing game with significant red-zone utility, having recorded 441 rushing yards leading up to Week 11. Although Brown is not a between-the-tackles grinder who demands twenty-five carries, his rhythmic checkdowns from Burrow and specific red-zone touches provide high upside for multi-touchdown scenarios. This efficiency allows fantasy managers to utilize him as a high-leverage flex piece that tells a cohesive game story without requiring a volume-heavy workload. The Bengals' relentless touchdown upside offers a reliable pathway to securing the Captain slot in large-field tournaments.

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Commanders Response and Jayden Daniels Impact

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels presents a formidable counter-narrative if the Commanders can control time of possession and dictate the tempo of the game. Daniels has shown the ability to torque opposing defenses, with recent performances including a standout game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 12, 2026. His dual-threat capabilities mean that Washington can stay in the game even if the Bengals' defense applies pressure, making him a viable pivot for managers seeking to exploit the Commanders' desperation pace on the other side of the ball.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Stefon Diggs adds significant vertical threat to Daniels' receiving corps, having demonstrated his scoring ability with a touchdown performance during the second half of the November 12 contest against the New York Giants. The combination of Daniels' mobility and Diggs' route-running creates a dynamic duo that can exploit gaps in Cincinnati's secondary if the game turns into a fourth-quarter shootout. Fantasy managers are encouraged to look at Daniels and the Commanders pass catchers as potential leverage plays if the game script favors a high-volume passing attack from Washington.

The Washington Commanders running back situation remains volatile due to injuries affecting key contributors, including a heel injury and the presence of Ekeler. This uncertainty in the backfield means that whichever Commanders back receives a clean bill of health will become a prime low-rostered tournament pivot. Cincinnati's run defense can be exploited if Washington commits to keeping Burrow on the sideline, creating a specific game script that could elevate the fantasy value of the healthy running back. This dynamic offers an opportunity for savvy DFS players to target high-upside assets in the flex positions.

Strategic Lineup Construction for Showdown Slate

In a six-player Showdown build under a $60,000 salary cap, fantasy experts warn that playing down the middle is a death sentence in large-field tournaments. Success requires a ceiling concentration strategy in the MVP slot paired with high-leverage FLEX pieces that align with the projected game flow. Rather than forcing a fragile five-one Bengals onslaught that might collapse if Washington keeps pace, a four-two Bengals-heavy build is recommended. This approach rides Cincinnati's top-three scoring engine while keeping one flex spot open for Washington's key playmakers.

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Jake Bates serves as a critical component of the Cincinnati special teams strategy, providing reliable points for field goals and extra points in a high-scoring affair. The presence of a reliable kicker from the favorite team often stabilizes the bottom of the lineup, allowing managers to allocate more salary to offensive stars. With the Bengals expected to put up points in bunches, Bates becomes a low-cost, high-floor asset that can free up budget for premium picks like Ja'Marr Chase or Jayden Daniels.

The overarching strategy for the Cincinnati Bengals vs Washington Commanders matchup revolves around leveraging the Bengals' offensive firepower while hedging against Washington's potential shootout capabilities. By targeting the Burrow-Chase stack as the core of the lineup and selecting Daniels or a Washington skill position player for the flex spot, managers can maximize their ceiling. This dual-axis approach ensures that regardless of whether the game is decided by Cincinnati's dominant passing attack or Washington's counter-punching offense, the fantasy roster is positioned to capture the majority of the available points.