Commanders vs Giants Week 10: Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers Lead DFS Lineup with Key Salary Insights

DraftKings Showdown advice for the Week 10 NFC East clash between the Washington Commanders and New York Giants. Get optimal lineup picks for Jayden Daniels and Malik Nabers.

The Washington Commanders and New York Giants are set to tip off Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season in a pivotal Thursday night NFC East showdown. This critical divisional matchup provides fantasy football managers with a distinct opportunity to build a winning roster on DraftKings Showdown. The contest features a strict fifty thousand dollar salary cap, requiring managers to select one captain worth one point five times the standard scoring and five flex players within the budget.

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels sits at a fifteen thousand dollar salary and remains the premier captain choice for this slate. Although Daniels has reduced his rushing volume in recent weeks, his dual-threat capability still poses a severe danger to the New York Giants secondary. In their previous Week 5 meeting, which ended in a tie, Daniels rushed nine times for one hundred and three yards and two touchdowns to score a season-high thirty-five point three DraftKings points.

Also read Giants’ Injury Report Looks Good Ahead of Thursday Night vs. Commanders

New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers offers immense value at an eleven thousand dollar salary, boasting four straight games of twenty-one or more points. Nabers leads the Giants in target share at thirty percent and ranks eleventh among wide receivers with over fifty targets this season for yards per route run. Washington permits the ninth-most schedule-adjusted fantasy points to the position, creating a highly favorable bounce-back scenario for the New York star.

The tight end position presents two high-upside plays for the Saturday slate. New York Giants tight end Isaiah Likely is priced at eight thousand two hundred dollars and carries a twenty-six point five percent target share on the team. He has recorded six receiving touchdowns this season, tying for the most among tight ends, and faces a Washington defense that yields the second-highest schedule-adjusted fantasy points to the position.

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Washington Commanders tight end Chig Okonkwo provides solid flex value at a five thousand eight hundred dollar salary. Okonkwo has secured six or more targets in three of his last four games and posted double-digit fantasy points in three of those starts. During Week 9 against the Los Angeles Rams, he played forty-six snaps and ran thirty-five routes, demonstrating his consistent involvement in the offensive scheme.

New York Giants kicker Dominic Zvada is a volatile but viable option at five thousand four hundred dollars, particularly as the home underdog. Zvada has missed five of twenty-two field-goal attempts in his first year with the team but has scored twelve or more points in four of his last six contests. His slight home-field advantage gives him the edge over Commanders kicker Drew Stevens, who is facing a tougher road environment.

Washington Commanders running back Austin Ekeler rounds out the optimal lineup at a low four thousand six hundred dollar salary. Ekeler operates in a two-man backfield committee alongside Rachaad White following the absence of Jacory Croskey-Merritt. In Week 9, Ekeler played nearly equal snaps to White while running more routes, proving that even limited touches can yield positive value at this price point.

The Commanders and Giants clash carries significant playoff implications for both franchises in the competitive NFC East. Fantasy managers must carefully balance the high salaries of Daniels and Nabers with the cost-effective flex options like Ekeler and Okonkwo. The ability to identify these value plays will likely determine who secures a top-tier finish in the showdown contest.