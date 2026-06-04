NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will not testify before Congress amid scrutiny of past testimonies

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell declines invitation to testify before House Judiciary Committee on Sports Broadcasting Act, citing ongoing litigation.

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Commissioner Roger Goodell, invited earlier this week to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in a hearing that will examine whether the Sports Broadcasting Act has been used"to harm consumers," is declining the invitation. Goodell declined the invitation to appear at the June 10 hearing"due to ongoing litigation related to the topic of the hearing," NFL general counsel Ted Ullyot wrote in a letter Wednesday to Committee Chairman Rep.

Jim Jordan that provides limited antitrust exemption for the collective sale of over-the-air broadcast rights. The SBA does not clearly protect cable, satellite, streaming or subscription products, the rising cost of which has incited consumer complaints and government scrutiny.

According to the Associated Press, Ullyot repeated in his letter the well-chronicled NFL narrative that 87 percent of its games will be available over the air this season, and that every game in the competing teams' home markets is on broadcast television. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during a press conference after Super Bowl LX at Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. , on Feb. 9, 2026.

"The NFL’s decision to license a few more games to widely adopted streaming services is simply a reflection that those platforms now offer significantly more reach than the current pay TV ecosystem and that broadcast television remains the foundation of our media distribution," Ullyot wrote. The NFL's stated reasoning for not putting Goodell in front of Congress is legitimate but league counsel almost surely took Goodell's past performances before lawmakers into account.

The NFL has declined to comment on Goodell's decision despite multiple requests by OutKick and Fox News. And how has Goodell fared before Congress in the past?

"Debacle," was the word one congressional source used to describe it. That's obviously someone's opinion that is up for debate, but it is fair to say that when Goodell has appeared on, it has not been a smooth ride. His appearances have historically served as platforms where lawmakers aggressively targeted the league's multi-billion-dollar business models, safety protocols and accountability.

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell watch as a football is presented to President Donald Trump during an event announcing the 2027 NFL Draft will be held on the National Mall in the Oval Office of the White House on May 5, 2025, in Washington. Goodell has testified before Congress on two previous occasions: in October 2009 on the league's concussion crisis of that time, and in June 2022 on the"Legal Issues Relating to Football Head Injuries" COURT RULES BRIAN FLORES' DISCRIMINATION CASE AGAINST NFL WILL PROCEED IN OPEN COURT INSTEAD OF ARBITRATION Representative Linda Sánchez excoriated Goodell for the league’s refusal to acknowledge independent medical data.

She famously compared the NFL’s stance to Big Tobacco executives denying the link between smoking andCommittee Chairman John Conyers pressed Goodell with a simple question:"Does a medical link exist between playing football and long-term brain damage?

"Washington Commanders wide receiver Treylon Burks celebrates a touchdown against the Denver Broncos with running back Jeremy McNichols and wide receiver Terry McLaurin in the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on Nov. 30, 2025. ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD.

DOWNLOAD NOW! Lawmakers hammered Goodell over the NFL's refusal to release a report authored by attorney Beth Wilkinson's independent investigation into the Commanders. Members of Congress and former employees pointed out the NFL released a 200-plus-page public report when investigating whetherdeflated footballs, but chose to keep the findings of a 20-year sexual harassment culture secret, delivering only an"oral report" to Goodell.

Goodell’s defense — that they withheld the written report to protect the privacy of the victims — was dismissed by some committee members as a hollow excuse to protect Snyder. Goodell tried to paint the NFL as both powerless and an ally that had successfully"held Snyder accountable," which obviously didn't fly.

He pointed out the league levied a $10 million fine and forced Snyder to cede day-to-day operations but also repeated,"I don't have the authority to remove ," which frustrated was panned by the lawmakers.





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