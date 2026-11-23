NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell briefly used the retired Washington Redskins name during the 2027 NFL Draft countdown clock reveal in Washington DC, sparking immediate correction.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell accidentally referred to the Washington Commanders by their former name, the Redskins, during the public unveiling of a countdown clock for the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C. The slip occurred on Monday, prompting Goodell to immediately correct himself by apologizing to the audience. Video footage of the incident was shared by NFL insider Ari Meirov and reported by journalist Mitchell Tischler.

Goodell Misstates Team Name at Countdown Reveal

Goodell's comment referenced a moniker that the franchise officially retired in July 2020, alongside its former logo. The mistake highlighted the enduring sensitivity surrounding the team's branding history. Native American advocates, including the National Congress of American Indians, had long pressured the organization to abandon terminology they argued demeaned and stereotyped Indigenous people. Goodell quickly acknowledged the error, stating, I keep thinking that, sorry, according to the available video evidence.

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Franchise Rebranding History and Owner Stance

The Washington franchise played the 2020 and 2021 seasons under the neutral placeholder name Washington Football Team while evaluating a permanent identity. On February 2, 2022, the organization officially adopted the name Washington Commanders. The first draft selection under this new identity was wide receiver Jahan Dotson, chosen in the first round that April. Owner Josh Harris has firmly stated that the team has no intentions of reverting to the former name, regardless of external political pressure.

Trump Pressures Team to Restore Former Branding

Former President Donald Trump has actively campaigned for the franchise to return to the Redskins name. In July 2025, Trump threatened to block the Commanders' plans for a new stadium at the former RFK Stadium site if ownership refused to change the branding. He wrote on Truth Social that he may restrict deals for stadium construction if the team does not abandon the Washington Commanders name. The White House later confirmed the seriousness of this demand, though legal experts note his authority to intervene in private stadium deals is limited.

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2027 Draft Location and Event Logistics

The countdown clock marks the lead-up to April 29, when the NFL begins the first round of its three-day draft in the nation's capital. The event is scheduled to run through May 1. The league plans to construct a draft theater on the National Mall in front of the U.S. Capitol. A free fan festival will occupy Pennsylvania Avenue NW between Third and Seventh streets. The Washington Commanders and Events DC are collaborating with the league to execute the event.

Historical Significance and Stadium Future

Washington previously hosted the NFL Draft in 1941 at the Willard Hotel. President Trump announced Washington as the host city during a May 2025 Oval Office ceremony with Goodell, Harris, and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. He predicted the event would draw massive crowds and provide significant economic benefits. While the draft occurs in the District, the Commanders play home games at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland. The franchise aims to open a new stadium at RFK in 2030. The team next plays the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday evening.