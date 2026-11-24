The Washington Commanders secured a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals after a controversy over a clock error at the end of Monday Night Football. Although two seconds were allegedly not stopped by the official, NFL replay officials confirmed the game was properly ended because the rules prohibit restoring two or more seconds if the next snap is not a scrimmage play, which in this case would have been a kickoff.

on “Monday Night Football” when the clock operator at Northwest Stadium purportedly let two seconds run off the clock that should have still been there after Drew Stevens hit the game-winning 26-yard field goal.

While the ESPN broadcast said that the ball hit the net with two seconds left, they also stated that instant replay could not restore the time since the next play was not from scrimmage. Washington Commanders kicker Drew Stevens reacts after kicking the game-winning field goal against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

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“By rule there were two seconds left, but replay cannot restore time when there are two seconds or more if the next snap is anything other than a scrimmage snap,” Yurk explained. “Because the next snap would’ve been a kickoff, they cannot, by rule, put time back on the clock, so properly ended. ” He went on to say that “in a perfect world” the clock operator should stop the clock as soon as the ball hits the net.

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"By rule there were 2 seconds left. … Because the next snap would've been a kickoff, they cannot, by rule, put time back on the clock, so properly ended.

" Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals looks on after a play against the Washington Commanders in Landover, Maryland, Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. It’s likely that the two seconds would not have meant much of anything for the Bengals, who had just allowed the Commanders to march down the field in the final drive for the game-winning score. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took his team 64 yards down the field with two passes to set up Stevens’ kick.