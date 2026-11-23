Bettors once again had a party at books' expense in NFL Week 12. Patrick Everson has the weekend betting recap.

It's a simple formula: Favorites win at a high rate, so bets cash at a high rate. The public betting masses once again feasted on that formula in NFL Week 12 odds.

"Favorites are 38-10 on November Sundays, and we've been cooked like a Thanksgiving turkey. Moneyline parlays cashed more than 2.5 times as often as they did on Sundays in October.

Also read NFL Week 11 Recap: Chiefs, Eagles, and Cowboys Deliver Dominant Performances

" Plenty more moneyline parlays got there in Week 12, with favorites going 8-3 on Sunday to improve to 9-3 for the week heading into Monday night's Bengals-Commanders game. Oddsmakers from Las Vegas and across the country chimed in to recap the weekend that was in NFL and college football betting. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated.

Read more aboutWith one game left on the Week 12 NFL odds board, favorites are 9-3 straight up but a more middling 7-5 against the spread . When it comes to moneyline parlays, though, that hardly matters, because all a favorite has to do is win. That has happened plenty during the public's three-week winning streak against the bookmakers. Favorites are 33-7 SU from Weeks 10-12, and Cincinnati is favored to make it 34-7 Monday night against Washington.

Week 12 wasn't the bookie bloodbath that Weeks 10 and 11 were, but it wasn't good for sportsbooks, either.

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"It was another productive Sunday for the betting public," Caesars Sports head of football trading Joey Feazel said. "There were enough underdogs to give us a little breathing room. But the favorites continued to deliver, and the 49ers' win was another nice finish for the bettors.

"Respected veteran oddsmaker Chris Andrews, from his perch at the South Point sportsbook in Las Vegas, echoed Feazel's sentiments. "It's better than the last two weeks, but that's setting a pretty low bar. It was not a great day," Andrews said. Sunday's early window got off to a great start for bettors, with lots of favorites and lots of Overs.

"The public's biggest positions showed up in a major way, as Detroit, Kansas City and Dallas all delivered the exact combination the book wanted to avoid: a favorite covering, paired with the Over," Feazel said. "We found some protection when Chicago won without covering and when Philadelphia beat Pittsburgh. But those results were more damage control than a change in the slate's direction.

That included the Bills beating the Dolphins 26-9 and covering the 16.5-point spread on an otherwise meaningless field goal with 1:57 remaining. As for the Overs: The Lions' 31-21 win over the Bucs cleared the 48.5 total, the Chiefs' 34-7 victory over the Cardinals barely eclipsed the 40.5 total, and the Cowboys' 51-30 blasting of the Titans plowed through the 54.5 total by a mile.

"Bettors got paid twice by the scoring explosion: first through the Overs, then through the player props attached to all those touchdowns," Feazel said. "Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott and Jared Goff combined for nine touchdown passes.

""The Bears and Eagles were the book's two safe harbors in a turbulent early slate," he said, referring to Chicago's 21-13 win over the Saints as a 12.5-point favorite, which failed to cover, and Philadelphia's 19-16 upset of the Steelers as a 3.5-point home underdog. "The Giants and Jets finally supplied the rescue the book needed.

"New York's 23-18 win over Jacksonville delivered the cleanest result by knocking out a popular favorite and staying Under, while the Jets erased another meaningful moneyline leg by upsetting the Chargers. ""We finally got a few 'dogs to bark today," Hard Rock's Walsh added. "One good afternoon doesn't fix a month like this, though. "BetMGM didn't get beat up as much as other books in the NFL Week 12 odds battle.

In fact, unlike most of its peers, it clawed out a small win.

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"Overall, it was just an OK week for us," BetMGM trading manager Adair Horne said. "Our best results were the Vikings vs. 49ers, Jaguars vs. Giants and Jets vs. Chargers. " Those last two aren't surprising. But BetMGM was in the unusual spot of actually needing a 49ers win and cover Sunday night, and it got that with ease.

"Our biggest losers were all the home teams dominating their matchups," Horne said. "We didn't give enough respect to home teams this week, with them going 11-1 SU and 9-3 against the spread. "BetMGM had a better run in college football Week 12 odds, even with one of Saturday's bigger decisions going against the book: Tennessee topping LSU 27-13 as a 2.5-point home underdog. "Tennessee outright wasn't great for us," BetMGM trading manager Seamus Magee said.

"But overall, it was a great day for the book. There were so many upsets, especially Michigan and Nebraska winning outright.

" Indeed, the Wolverines were 3.5-point home underdogs against previously unbeaten UCLA and pulled off an 18-16 triple-overtime victory. And the Huskers, who had lost 31 straight games against ranked teams, upended Ohio State 31-28 as 3.5-point home underdogs. As if that weren't enough to take down the public betting masses, one of the day's final games stunningly fell in BetMGM's favor, too.

Boise State, currently the Group of Six representative in the College Football Playoff, was a massive 20.5-point home favorite against San Diego State. But late Saturday night, it was a close game throughout. And through a stunning chain of events , the Broncos turned a 20-13 lead into a 22-20 loss. The Aztecs scored a touchdown with 1:51 remaining, then failed on the two-point attempt to trail 20-19.

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