The NFL isn’t happy with Mike Florio’s apparent Adolf Hitler joke.

Patriots’ ugly loss to the Lions in Germany, Florio and his co-host Chris Simms laughed back and forth about the New England head coach’s facial hair, with the latter saying he had a “German mustache.

”New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gestures during a press conference after an NFL football game in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

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“You gotta be careful trimming that thing,” Florio said. “…If you’re in Germany, you gotta be careful trimming the sides of that thing. ” Florio, who never mentioned Hitler by name, doubled down after apparently getting a reaction out of the show’s producer.

“Gary’s groaning,” Florio said. “It’s funny, Gary. It was 80 years ago. Let us have some fun, for crying out loud.

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”“We found the remarks inappropriate and offensive,” the NFL’s executive vice president of communications and public affairs Jeff Miller said in a statement to The Post. A league source told The Post that the NFL took its concerns about Florio’s remarks directly to NBC Sports, one of its longtime broadcast partners. Asked about potential disciplinary actions, the source said the league had “expressed displeasure with his remarks.

” Mike Florio stands on the field before an NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo. , Thursday, Sept. 5, 2024.

“On yesterday’s ‘PFT Live’ show, we made comments that some found offensive and we apologize,” they said inFlorio also serves as an insider on the network’s “Sunday Night Football” pregame show, “Football Night in America,” a role he has held since 2010. Sunday’s game at Allianz Arena in Munich, a 35-10 Lions victory, marked the sixth NFL regular-season contest played in Germany.