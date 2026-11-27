The Denver Broncos face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 27 in the NFL Black Friday Game. Get exact kickoff times, channel info, and streaming options for this prime matchup.

The NFL Black Friday Game features a highly anticipated matchup between the Denver Broncos and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, November 27, 2026. This prime-time contest is scheduled to take place at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, marking a significant event on the sports calendar for fans across the region and the country.

Kickoff Time for Broncos and Steelers

Game officials have set the official kickoff time for 3:00 p.m. ET, which corresponds to 12:00 p.m. PT. This specific timing ensures that the Denver Broncos, who currently hold a 7-2 record, and the Pittsburgh Steelers, sitting at a 6-3 record, begin play during a slot that captures a broad audience. The precise scheduling allows fans in both time zones to tune in without missing the opening drive.

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Where to Watch the Black Friday Game

For viewers who have cut the cord with traditional cable services, the NFL Black Friday Game is available exclusively through Amazon Prime Video. There is no other broadcast method for this specific contest, making a Prime subscription essential for live access. The platform also bundles this sports content with other services like Prime Gaming and Amazon Photos, providing comprehensive entertainment value alongside the football coverage.

Acrisure Stadium Hosting the Matchup

The game will be hosted at Acrisure Stadium, the home field of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The venue is located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is set to welcome a massive crowd for the national television event. The stadium has previously seen high-energy moments, including celebrations by players like Jaylen Warren and touchdowns by Rico Dowdle, setting the stage for another intense competitive atmosphere.

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Celebrity Attendance at Acrisure Stadium

The NFL is renowned for its high-profile celebrity sightings, and this Black Friday contest is no exception. Prominent figures such as Joe Manganiello, Bret Michaels of Poison, and Wiz Khalifa are expected to attend the game. These artists and actors are well-known fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and their presence at Acrisure Stadium adds an extra layer of star power to the sporting event.

Prime Benefits and Consumer Perks

Subscribing to Amazon Prime for the game offers more than just live sports access. Members receive fast free shipping with Prime Delivery, which typically arrives in less than two days. Additional benefits include in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market and access to exclusive shopping events like Black Friday in November. These perks make the subscription valuable beyond the football game, supporting various consumer needs throughout the holiday season.