NFL Bears to Play on Thanksgiving Day in 2026

The National Football League (NFL) and CBS have announced that the Chicago Bears will play on Thanksgiving Day during their 2026 regular season schedule, traveling to Detroit to face the Lions. A source confirmed the Thanksgiving Day game to NBC Chicago on Wednesday, with the team officially making the announcement on Thursday.

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The NFL and CBS announced Thursday morning the Bears will play on Thanksgiving Day during their 2026 regular season schedule, traveling to Detroit to face the Lions. A source confirmed the Thanksgiving Day game to NBC Chicago Wednesday, with the team officially making the announcement Thursday. According to the announcement, the Bears will play at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 26. The game will air on CBS and ESPN 1000, the announcement said.

According to the NFL, the Bears have played in 38 games on Thanksgiving holiday, posting a record of 20-16-2 in those games. The 2026 Thanksgiving game marks the Bears' second in the last three seasons. Their most recent Thanksgiving Day game was a 23-20 loss to the Lions in 2024, with former head coach Matt Eberflus getting fired the day after the game because of his mismanagement of the clock in the closing stages of the contest.

The Bears are tied with the Packers for the third-most Thanksgiving Day games played, trailing only the Lions and Cowboys





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Chicago Bears NFL CBS Thanksgiving Day Detroit Lions 2026 Regular Season Schedule Matt Eberflus Thanksgiving Day Games Played Lions And Cowboys

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