NFL Bans Smelling Salts Amidst FDA Warning

The NFL has followed the FDA's lead and prohibited the use of smelling salts by players on game days due to potential health risks.

The National Football League ( NFL ) has issued an instruction to team personnel to cease the practice of administering smelling salts to players on game days, following a recent cautionary notice from the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ). This decision stems from concerns regarding the potential health risks associated with inhaling ammonia, the primary ingredient in smelling salts .

While traditionally used in emergency situations to revive individuals, smelling salts have also found their way onto the field for a quick mental boost by athletes. Dr. Nicholas Early, a sports medicine specialist at OrthoCincy in Ohio, sheds light on the NFL's rationale behind this directive. He explains that the league aims to distance itself from any potential liability associated with the use of smelling salts. Dr. Early emphasizes that the perceived benefits of smelling salts are short-lived and do not provide any sustained energy enhancement. The FDA memo underscores the potential adverse effects of inhaling ammonia, including coughing, airway constriction, and irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat. Moreover, the FDA has documented instances of adverse events linked to the use of 'unapproved inhalants,' ranging from shortness of breath and seizures to migraines, vomiting, and diarrhea. Despite these risks, Dr. Early, who also serves as a high school football team physician, notes that players are not necessarily prone to experiencing severe side effects from smelling salts. He states, 'It's not necessarily gonna carry through to really affect their performance.' However, for those seeking to enhance their energy levels, Dr. Early advises consulting a sports medicine specialist for safe and effective strategies both on and off the field





fox28columbus

