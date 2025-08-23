NFL and Crocs Team Up for New Fan Footwear Collection

NFL fans can soon show their team spirit with ease and comfort thanks to a new collaboration between the NFL and Crocs.

NFL fans will get a new way to demonstrate their team pride - and comfort - on their feet. The league has announced a multi-year licensing agreement with Crocs , resulting in a special NFL x Crocs collection launching September 18, two weeks after the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles kick off the season. The line will feature the iconic Crocs clog, adorned with team logos, mascots, and colors, along with the brand's popular Jibbitz charms.

\The signature Classic Clog will be the highlight of the collection. Prices for the footwear will range from $79.99 to $84.99, while individual Jibbitz charms will cost $4.99. Initially, the collection will include footwear for 14 teams, with plans to expand to encompass all 32 NFL teams at a later date. \Fans eager to get their hands on these stylish and comfortable team-themed shoes can purchase them starting September 18th through NFLShop.com, Crocs.com, Dick's Sporting Goods, Fanatics, and select retail stores. 'The Crocs brand has made a significant impact on footwear culture with their shoes becoming synonymous with ease and comfort,' explained Ryan Samuelson, vice president of consumer products at the NFL, in a statement. He added that the collaboration will infuse 'team-centric elements' into the brand's most popular products, allowing fans to show their loyalty in a new and fun way





