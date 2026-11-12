NFL and all its teams honored memory of military service members on Veterans Day without any fumbles

All 32 NFL teams honored Veterans Day on social media, a stark contrast to the handful of clubs that skipped Merry Christmas greetings in 2025.

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America's most popular sports league long ago tied itself to the United States military through various programs, with color guard presentations during the national anthem, and impressive stadium flyovers, so it was no surprise Veterans Day was recognized by the league and all of its teams. THREE NFL TEAMS ROASTED FOR CELEBRATING INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' DAY ON COLUMBUS DAY, WHICH NO TEAM EVEN MENTIONED This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners.

If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom. No team failed to make a public statement commemorating Veterans Day on its social media on Wednesday, with most tributes coming on their various X accounts while the And we know what you're saying: It was Veterans Day, so of course NFL teams paid tribute to the United States Armed Services.

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Well, we remind you that on Dec. 25, 2025, most NFL teams recognized the undeniable fact it was Christmas Day and wished their millions of fans and followers a Merry Christmas. THE NFL IS AMERICA'S MOST GOD-CENTERED PROFESSIONAL SPORTS LEAGUE AND SUNDAY'S GAMES CONTINUED TO PROVE IT They decided Christmas is too politically incorrect on Christmas so they went with a Happy Holiday greeting. There was also the Columbus Day bungle in which no team mentioned Christopher Columbus at all.

It's that kind of admin decision-making that has made these kinds of social media audits something of an adventure at times. All 32 clubs will recognize the military community through special gameday tributes, community events and charitable initiatives that build on the league's year-round commitment to those who serve. Salute to Service signage during pregame warmups between the Carolina Panthers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium.

Since 2011, Salute to Service has raised more than $80 million for military nonprofit organizations, helping provide critical resources and support to service members, veterans and their families. The NFL partners with the Bob Woodruff Foundation, Pat Tillman Foundation, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors , United Service Organizations and Wounded Warrior Project to support mental health and wellness, education, career development and family assistance year-round.

Members of the military hold an American flag during the national anthem prior to an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026, in Seattle.

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"Honoring our military community means recognizing not only their service and sacrifice, but also the importance of standing alongside them and their families long after that service ends," said Anna Isaacson, NFL Senior Vice President of Social Responsibility. "Salute to Service brings our entire league together around that commitment. We're proud of the work we've accomplished alongside our charitable partners and remain dedicated to supporting the military community in meaningful ways throughout the year. "