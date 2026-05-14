NFL 2026 Schedule Leaks: Potential Opponents for Minnesota's First Game of the Season

The NFL has officially unveiled its 2026 schedule, and a flurry of leaks have started to come out about the upcoming schedule for the Minnesota Vikings. With enough information about other teams' schedules, we can narrow down the potential opponents for Minnesota's first game of the season.

Jan 4, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates after a play in front of Green Bay Packers safety Evan Williams (33) during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium.

| Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images The NFL officially unveils it's 2026 schedule later on Thursday night. With the hours ticking down to the release, a flurry of leaks have started to come out about the upcoming schedule for the Vikings. While a handful of Vikings games have been leaked, including primetime matchups against the Bills and Patriots, enough is known about other teams' schedules to narrow down the potential opponents for Minnesota's first game of the season. Let's dive in...

Week 2 @ ChicagoWeek 18 vs. Chicago With those games set, we can narrow the list of potential Week 1 opponents down to Minnesota's home and away foes in 2026. Away: Detroit, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay We can chop the list down even further by taking a look at each team's schedule leaks. We know that Detroit is reportedly hosting New Orleans in Week 1, and that Atlanta is at Pittsburgh to begin the season.

It's also been reported that Carolina is hosting Chicago, Washington is at Philadelphia, and Miami is hosting Las Vegas. Tampa Bay is also reportedly on the road for Week 1, which eliminates them since they host the Vikings.

Home: Green Bay, IndianapolisBased on the structure we've seen from numerous teams who have their opening two weeks of games leaked, it appears the NFL is attempting to make it so teams have their home opener within the first two weeks of the season. If that's the case, then the Vikings are likely at home for the first game of the season, as they are on the road at Chicago in Week 2.

The Vikings also haven't opened the season at home since hosting the Buccaneers in 2023. It's certainly time. With all that laid out, we're going to take out the possibility of a road game at Green Bay to open the season.

That leaves us with two potential options for Week 1: the Vikings running back their 2025 regular season finale and hosting the Packers, or welcoming in the Colts in a rematch of the greatest comeback in NFL history, when the Vikings rallied from a 33-0 halftime deficit to beat Indy in 2022. Loading recommendations...

Please wait while we load personalized content recommendationsJonathan Harrison is a Minnesota-based sports writer and radio host who contributes to Bring Me The News and Sports Illustrated's On SI network. Primarily serving as video host and editor for Bring Me The News, Jonathan also covers the Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves and Gophers. He can also be heard on 1500 ESPN in the Twin Cities during the MLS season, where he serves as host and analyst for Minnesota United radio broadcasts





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NFL Minnesota Vikings Schedule Leaks Potential Opponents First Game Of The Season

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