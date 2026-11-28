In the NFL there are no such things as sure fire results, wins or losses, regardless of the opponent.

FILE - Fans watch during the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. There are 23 venues bidding to host soccer matches at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In the NFL, there are no such things as sure-fire results, wins, or losses, regardless of the opponent.

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But, 12s can allow themselves to daydream, with a three-game stretch in December all against the middling NFC East: vs. Dallas , vs. NY Giants , and at Philadelphia Imagine the sort of momentum winning most of, if not all of those games could generate---understanding that's far from a sure thing. The Seahawks hit the road to battle the 9-1 San Francisco 49ers in a game the Seahawks need to keep realistic NFC West title hopes alive but perhaps more pertinent, a chance to keep pace in the Wild Card race too which appears to be ultra close in the highly powered NFC.