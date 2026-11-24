Dak Prescott earns Week 11 All-Star honors with a dominant performance, while offensive rookies Jonah Coleman and Antonio Williams stand out in a quiet Rookie of the Year race.

This season's Offensive Rookie of the Year race hasn't been one to remember. However, a pair of offensive rookies stepped up in a big way in Week 11.

First, Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman rushed for three touchdowns in his team's win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Then, on Monday night, Washington Commanders wide receiver Antonio Williams put the team on his back on the game's final drive, helping his team upset the Cincinnati Bengals. In a year when many offensive rookies haven't gotten much shine, Week 11 certainly gave us reason to honor a couple of them.

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But were the performances by Coleman and Williams good enough to earn a spot on our weekly All-Star roster? It was against the Tennessee Titans, who have now given up 40-plus points in three straight losses. But Dak Prescott was too good to skip this week: He completed 28 of 33 passes for 325 yards, threw four touchdowns, and threw zero interceptions, adding a rushing score in a 51-point outburst.

That gets the nod over Patrick Mahomes, who threw for 324 yards and three scores, and Brock Purdy, who had three touchdown passes against the Minnesota Vikings. Prescott's performance is also a reminder of how dangerous the Cowboys could be if they just had an average defense. But they don't, so they're 5-6, with games against the Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams and Jacksonville Jaguars still remaining on their schedule.

There's been a void in any real front-runners for Offensive Rookie of the Year, but Jonah Coleman could make a charge with more games like he had Sunday. The Denver Broncos' rookie running back rushed for 111 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Las Vegas Raiders, and he could be a spark for them as they battle for AFC seeding.

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Chuba Hubbard was huge for the Carolina Panthers, rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns in a back-and-forth win over the Baltimore Ravens, with 18 carries in the second half. Detroit Lions star Jahmyr Gibbs and Kansas City's Emmett Johnson weren't far behind for consideration this week. Not an amazing week for wide receivers, and you could make a case for a Cowboys sweep here.

Lamb was prolific with 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown, an easy first choice as he makes the team for a second time in three weeks. We considered George Pickens and his seven catches for 102 and a score, but he made the list last week. And before Monday night, we would've had Mike Evans.

The San Francisco 49ers star had six catches for 109 yards and a great one-handed touchdown grab in his first game back from injury, showing out against the Vikings. But Antonio Williams, a third-round pick from Clemson, had his best game as a pro, catching nine passes for 122 yards in the Washington Commanders' upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

He saved his best for the final drive, helping Washington get in range for a game-winning field goal with two catches for 64 yards in the final 40 seconds. When was Travis Kelce's last two-touchdown game before Sunday? All the way back to November 2022, more than four years ago. Sunday was his 11th career multi-TD game, with six catches for 74 yards and two scores in an easy Chiefs win over the Arizona Cardinals.

There weren't many other options at tight end this week. Between six teams on bye and limited passing numbers, this was a lackluster week for gaudy numbers all around. Facing what was widely praised as the best defense in the league, the 49ers protected Brock Purdy well, with only one sack in 27 dropbacks in their dominant win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

San Francisco also ran 25 times for 90 yards, not an amazing number but enough to keep the Vikings at a distance. It was only a 14-10 game when right tackle Colton McKivitz had to be carted off with a dislocated ankle, playing only 16 of 54 snaps. So big props to Trent Williams, Connor Colby, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni and replacement Vederian Lowe for their part in a statement win by the 49ers.

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Jeffery Simmons continues to be a game-changing presence for the Chicago Bears, with three sacks in Sunday's win over the New Orleans Saints. He now has five in three games with his new team and nine on the season, putting him in the mix in the Defensive Player of the Year race. There were lots of compelling two-sack candidates. The Chiefs' George Karlaftis had 2.5 with a forced fumble, and the Ravens' Mike Green had two and a safety.

But we'll go with Abdul Carter, who was a menace with two sacks, five quarterback hits and a ridiculous 12 pressures. New York's young front is coming together nicely as the season progresses. Raiders-Broncos featured the NFL's top two tacklers. We'll give the nod to Alex Singleton, who had 11 tackles and a sack in the win, giving him 118 for the season, on pace for 200.

But you could also look at the Raiders' Nakobe Dean, who had 12 and a sack in a losing effort, putting him at 119 and a tick ahead of Singleton. It was still a one-score game in the final minutes, and the Raiders had the ball, but McMillian picked off a Fernando Mendoza pass and returned it for the game-clinching touchdown in Denver's 38-24 win over Las Vegas. McMillian also had eight tackles and a forced fumble.

He's had exactly two interceptions in four straight seasons. The 26-year-old is set to be a free agent in March and should command $15 million a year or more. Baltimore's Tez Walker had just the second kickoff-return touchdown of the year, but Drew Stevens came up huge in Washington's victory over Cincinnati, going 5-for-5 on field goals, including three in the fourth quarter and two in the final three minutes.

None were longer than 41 yards, but the Commanders needed every one from the undrafted rookie from Iowa to pull off the upset win. Overreaction Monday: Time To Take Giants Seriously? Are The Steelers Cooked?49ers Stage Fiesta In Mexico City: 3 Takeaways From SF's Win Over The Vikings2026 NFL Odds Week 12: Lines, Spreads, Results For All 16 GamesJeffery Simmons' Impact Grows: 3 Takeaways From The Bears' Win Over The SaintsWatch Commanders vs. Cardinals FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.

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