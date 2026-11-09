NFC Playoff Picture update: Seahawks remain outside of final Wild Card spot despite win

The Seahawks are back above .500, but they still have work to do to get into a playoff spot.

The Seattle Seahawks got the win they needed against the Arizona Cardinals, but they didn’t exactly get favorable results elsewhere in the NFC standings. As expected, the San Francisco 49ers dispatched the Las Vegas Raiders to temporarily assume control of the No. 1 seed again.

While the NFC South tripped over itself like usual , the NFC North was a perfect 3-0 on Sunday, with the Chicago Bears overcoming five turnovers to beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a last-second field goal. Probably one of the biggest results of the day was the Green Bay Packers hammering the New England Patriots in a 45-27 romp, which is the result that currently keeps the Seahawks out of a playoff spot.

Also read 2026 NFL Playoff Picture, Week 9: Jordan Love’s Big Day Keeps Packers Alive in NFC Wild-Card Race

If we’re being honest with ourselves, the NFC West title is on the cusp of being out of reach, and would be nailed on out of reach with a loss to the 49ers in Week 12. Even outside of the division race, the Seahawks’ Wild Card hopes rest on overtaking one of these red-hot NFC North teams and fending off the resurgent Rams, who’ve won three straight.

It might be a bad thing if the Bears get dragged into the WC race given the head-to-head tiebreaker on Chicago, so a Bears NFC North title might be preferred in the long run. There’s a good chance that 10 wins might not be enough to get a Wild Card spot. Six wins might be enough to win the NFC South, but the Seahawks don’t play in that division, unfortunately.

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The Seahawks are back to .500 and this time the offense cannot avoid a blowout loss because of the defense. The Seahawks aren’t in a playoff spot right now, but they’re in the Wild Card mix and now just two behind the NFC West leading 49ers in the loss column. The Seahawks offense was efficient, while the defense stymied Patrick Mahomes and Kenneth Walker in a masterful performance on Sunday Night Football. Well, at least the Commanders tried.

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