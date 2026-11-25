The Seattle Seahawks are hoping to continue their winning streak against the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 12 contest.

The Seattle Seahawks still find themselves on the outside looking in on the NFC playoff picture after the bye week.dwindle to 44 percent, but they are still very much in control of their own destiny.

A win against thewill increase their chances of making it to the postseason, but they still have a lot of work to do. Here's a look at how the playoff standings look going into Week 12.3. New York Giants — NFC East Leader6.

Also read Seahawks to monitor Sam Darnold status this week before final call vs. 49ers

Minnesota Vikings — Wild Card 2San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy scrambles against Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect There are several ways the NFC standings can change after the holiday week. In tonight's special Wednesday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Rams, the tie between the two squads will be broken.

If the Packers lose, it opens the door for the Seahawks to climb back into that final wild card spot. If they were to beat the San Francisco 49ers, who are in first place with a 9-1 record, and the Niners lose, it gives the Lions and Bears a chance to tie for first place depending on who wins the game between the two teams to start off Thanksgiving Day.

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Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II reacts after a sack in the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect If the Seahawks were to lose to the 49ers while the Packers beat the Rams, it would put Seattle one game back of the final wild card spot. Considering that they don't play the Packers at any point between now and the end of the season, it is actually in their.

Seattle and Los Angeles will face off twice in the final three weeks of the season, including Christmas Day at Lumen Field. No matter what happens, this week should be extremely transformative in how the rest of the season shakes out, so the Seahawks should do their best to be on the right side of this week's result. Kickoff between the Seahawks and 49ers is scheduled for Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT inside Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.

Fans can watch the game on FOX or stream it on the FOX One app. Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.