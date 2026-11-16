NFC North Week 10 Takeaways: Resume contender talk with the Vikings

Here's what we learned about the NFC North after Week 10, where Kirk Cousins shook up the conversations surrounding the Vikings.

Cassie Carlson and Sam Panayotovich are joined by Westwood One Sports' Adam Abdalla to discuss the rest of the Bears season following bye week, then they break down how the NFC North looks after Kirk Cousins made his Vikings debut and Lions star Aidan Hutchinson was injured in week 10.

Kirk Cousins shook up the conversations surrounding the Vikings. Welcome back to the NFC North, Kirk Cousins. Your first game as a Viking in three years comes on the same field you tore your Achilles in your last snap as a Viking. Here's what we learned about the NFC North after Week 10, where Cousins shook up the conversations surrounding the Vikings.

Also read Cardinals and Rams Prepare for Crucial Week 10 NFC West Showdown Amid Injuries and Rookies

Earlier this week, it came out the Raiders gave Kirk Cousins the option: stay in Las Vegas, or get traded back to Minnesota. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell was probably grateful Cousins choose a return to Minnesota. His presence on Sunday was one of the reasons why the Vikings get the okay to resume their status as a Super Bowl contender. The Vikings’ defense was always more than good enough.

They’re arguably the best in the league, they blitz quarterbacks an impeccable rate and they’re successful in that, too. Cousins isn’t a Joe Burrow or a Josh Allen. He’s not going to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns at this point of his career. But, he can win big games and gives an instant lift at quarterback over Kyler Murray and Carson Wentz.

Just like it’s clear the Vikings are back in the contender race.

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"It never felt like at any point in time from the time we talked on the phone all the way through giving him a game ball today where it was anything other than just rock-solid consistent," O'Connell said after the game. "Kirk has certainly had some incredible highs along his quarterback journey — and I'm definitely hoping that this is one of them. Going on the road and winning in Germany was a solid showing for the Lions.

Detroit flattened the Patriots. Jahmyr Gibbs strengthened an Offensive Player of the Year case. Hutchinson was injured celebrating a sack of Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye in the first quarter of Sunday’s 35-10 win. The Athletic is reporting the injury could cause him to miss the rest of the regular season.

It’s an emotional season for Detroit already. They lost linebacker Jack Campbell to a terrifying neck injury. With Hutchinson out, the Lions will have to play without their defensive leaders on and off the field. What they're saying: "We’ll know more when we get back in the States, but anytime you lose a player of his caliber," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said after the game.

"But I thought guys stepped up in his wake and showed up for us today and helped us out. "The Packers were back on track with wins over the Panthers and Patriots. Thie 45 points Green Bay put up in New England last week was a blue print for how to win games, and win them big. It wasn’t just the 10 points allowed.

The Packers’ offensive line reverted back to what they were back at the beginning of the season. The Vikings tormented that offensive line for 12 hits and eight sacks on quarterback Jordan Love. The run game is dismal with Josh Jacobs back on the injured list. The defense couldn’t keep up with a Vikings offense that just got a shot of adrenaline with Kirk Cousins.

It wasn’t just the way the Packers lost, but it was who they lost to. Minnesota has a defense that’s good enough to carry them to a Super Bowl, and should be considered contenders. The Vikings brought Green Bay back to a planet where the Packers were earlier this year, which is last in the NFC North and with a team that’s not good enough to compete with the best teams in the NFC.

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"Seven more guaranteed games, and it’s one week at a time," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters after the game. "It’s staying together. It’s trying to learn. Obviously, I think there’s a lot to learn from this game when you get whooped like that.

You gotta regroup and stay together.

"The Bears had the week off. With plenty of rest and rejuvenation, they’ll get a chance to get a few key players back into the mix. This includes running back Kyle Monangai and cornerback Malik Muhammad, plus defensive tackle Dayo Odeyinbo potentially could see his 21-day practice window activated soon. That’s good, because the Bears open as 10-point favorites against the New Orleans Saints at home next Sunday.

The last time the Bears were favored by this many points was when they were 9.5-point favorites against the Jaguars on the road in 2020 under then-head coach Matt Nagy. The Bears won that game 41-27. The expectations are set. Oddsmakers have no impact on these games, but we can glean something from them.

The Bears are expected to win games over teams they’re better than, and those who set the odds are saying they’re expected to win more often than not these days. It’s on the Bears to keep that up.

"The guys are excited to get a little breather here," Bears coach Ben Johnson said last Monday. "Get their bodies rested, get their minds away from football for just a minute before we hit this back stretch of the season. I'll open it up from there. "3. Chicago Bears – 7-2, 0-2