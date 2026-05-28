Neymar Injury Timeline: The Brazil Matches Star Man Will Miss at 2026 World Cup

Brazil’s all-time leading goalscorer has suffered an injury setback at the worst possible time.

Neymar Jr. is expected to be sidelined for two to three weeks as he recovers from a calf injury, threatening his availability for Brazil’s opening games of the 2026 World Cup.in his final appearance for Santos prior to reporting to Brazil’s camp.

The player did his best to downplay the matter and the problem was considered minor until further tests carried by the Seleção’s medical staff With the timeline for his recovery already set, the legendary forward faces a race against the clock to be fit in time to feature in his fourth careerMorocco is the first test Brazil most overcome in North America this summer. | Federico Pestellini/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty ImagesThe 34-year-old attacker won’t feature in Brazil’s pre-World Cup friendlies against Panama on May 31 and against Egypt on June 6, missing out on an opportunity to impress Ancelotti as he aims to play a significant role this summer.

The best case scenario according to the diagnosis would see Neymar return to action in two weeks on June 11, exactly two days beforedebut against Morocco. However, the expectation is that Neymar won’t be ready on time and therefore will miss the opening bout against the 2022 semifinalists.

’s second match of the group stage against Haiti on June 19 is a more realistic target date for Neymar to return from injury, exactly one day after the three-week timeline is met. If he’s still not fit enough to feature, his next opportunity to reappear would come against Scotland on June 24 in four weeks time. Fortunately for Brazil and Ancelotti, planning for life without Neymar is nothing new considering he’s yet to feature during the Italian manager’s tenure.

The forward has also played just four matches at the international level since the end of the 2022 World Cup. Brazil’s 2026 World Cup roster boasts a number of quality attackers. With players such as Vinicius Junior, Raphinha, Matheus Cunha, Gabriel Martinelli, Endrick, Igor Thiago and Rayan, the Seleção have enough cover to deal with Neymar’s absence.

However, if Neymar’s recovery fails to progress accordingly or he suffers another setback, Ancelotti could be forced to make an even more difficult decision. Changes to the 26-player squad can be made due to injury, but they must be made 24 hours before the start of the tournament.

In the worst possible scenario, Ancelotti could be forced to replace Neymar from Brazil’s roster, with Chelsea’s João Pedro—Still, the hope is that Neymar manages to recover within the given timeframe so he can contribute to Brazil’s mission of adding a sixth star to the crest in what will be the final World Cup of his career. Roberto Casillas is a Sports Illustrated FC freelance writer covering Liga MX, the Mexican National Team & Latin American players in Europe. He is a die hard Cruz Azul and Chelsea fan.





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