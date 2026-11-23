The Jim Knowles defense has been a buzzsaw all season, and once again on Saturday they showed why this team is one of the most dangerous in the country. Tenness

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell tackles LSU running back Dilin Jones during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn.

, Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The Jim Knowles defense has been a buzzsaw all season, and once again on Saturday, they showed why this team is one of the most dangerous in the country. LSU started two first-quarter drives in Tennessee territory, including one at the 18-yard line. Both ended in field goals.

Also read Loud boos, golf balls and mustard bottles: Vols fans shower Lane Kiffin with hate again

The Tigers led 6-0, but those early stops gave the Vols time to find their footing. By the end of the night, Tennessee’s defense had taken control of the game and given Jim Knowles another strong argument for the Broyles Award. , matched its season high with 13 tackles for loss, and added six quarterback hurries and three takeaways in a 27-13 win at Neyland Stadium.

The Vols held LSU to just 43 rushing yards and improved to 9-2 with one regular-season game left. They made plays from every spot on the field, and every part of the defense played a role. It's hard to imagine a more imposing unit to face this season. Eight Vols had at least half a sack, the most Tennessee has had in a game over the past 20 seasons.

Advertisement

Defensive back Dejuan Lane dropped Sam Leavitt for a 15-yard loss on third down. Freshman defensive lineman JJ Finch picked up his first career sack. Linebacker Amare Campbell finished with two sacks and three tackles for loss. LSU had to account for pressure from the front, the second level, and the secondary.

Tennessee defensive lineman JJ Finch celebrates on the field during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn. , Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. The pressure also created chances for Tennessee’s offense. Linebacker Arion Carter forced and recovered a fumble at the LSU 7-yard line in the second quarter.

Late in the fourth, linebacker Edwin Spillman knocked the ball loose on a sack, and Lane recovered it. Those plays helped Tennessee dictate field position and took possessions away from an LSU offense that scored just one touchdown.honors college football’s top assistant coach. The case for Knowles goes beyond one big night. Tennessee has held opponents to 13 points or fewer in three straight games and four of its last five.

Advertisement

The Vols have allowed only two touchdowns over their last three games and have recorded at least five sacks in five games this season. Saturday showed why that consistency matters. Tennessee’s offense went scoreless in the first quarter, yet the Vols trailed by only six. The defense gave them room to recover, then keptoff the scoreboard in the fourth quarter as Tennessee pulled away.

Tennessee heads into its regular-season finale against Vanderbilt with its College Football Playoff hopes alive. Eight sacks will draw attention to Knowles’ candidacy. The stronger argument is how often his defense has kept games within reach and made the plays that let Tennessee finish them.