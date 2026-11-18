Experts predict two new obesity medicines will launch in six to seven months, introducing triple agonists and amylin analogs that drive a shift toward precision prescribing and enhanced clinical decision support.

Three leading United States obesity-medicine specialists recently outlined the impending transformation of the weight-loss market, predicting that the clinical landscape will become significantly more complex and crowded. Moderator Robert Kushner, MD, from the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, joined forces with Deborah Horn, DO, from the University of Texas McGovern Medical School, and Angela Fitch, MD, from the Boston-based practice knownwell, to discuss these developments.

New Drugs Arriving Within Six Months

Deborah Horn stated clearly that two new obesity medicines are scheduled to reach the market within six to seven months, with at least one additional therapy likely to arrive before the end of the current year. This immediate influx represents the first wave of a broader expansion that will continue over the next three to five years, fundamentally altering the options available to prescribers and patients alike.

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The clinical conversation is rapidly shifting from a focus on single GLP-1 receptor drugs and dual GIP/GLP-1 agents toward more potent mechanisms like triple agonists, amylin analogs, and peripherally acting agents. This transition changes the primary clinical question from simply selecting which drug to use, to determining which specific drug is appropriate for which individual patient profile based on their unique biological needs and tolerance levels.

Efficacy of Triple Agonists and New Side Effects

Deborah Horn highlighted that the highest dose of an upcoming triple agonist can produce an average total body weight loss of approximately thirty percent, while even its second-highest dose can achieve roughly twenty percent loss. These high efficacy rates raise important questions about how much weight loss a specific patient actually requires, prompting a move away from prescribing drugs solely based on their average population-level results.

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Amylin analogs have emerged as a significant near-term challenger to the current dominance of GLP-1 therapies, offering a distinct side-effect profile that may appeal to patients who struggled with previous treatments. While Horn suggested that their weight-loss results may be comparable to or slightly below current tools, they promise a lower gastrointestinal side-effect burden, addressing one of the main reasons patients discontinue existing therapies.

However, this improved gastrointestinal tolerance comes with a trade-off, as amylin analogs carry a stronger signal of fatigue that clinicians will need to manage and counsel patients on. This dynamic illustrates that in obesity care, tolerability and patient persistence can be as commercially decisive for drugmakers as raw efficacy numbers alone.

Shift Toward Precision Prescribing and Genetics

Angela Fitch emphasized that the most consequential development in this field is the move toward precision prescribing, which involves phenotyping and eventually genotyping the patient rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach. This strategy means that a drug winning on average weight loss might lose ground to a competitor that is safer or better matched to a defined subgroup, such as patients with specific liver conditions.

Fitch pointed to glucagon-containing agents as a prime example of this targeted approach, noting they may target liver fat more aggressively in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease or metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis. This shift toward personalized medicine requires clinicians to look beyond general efficacy and consider the specific comorbidities and biological markers of each individual.

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Peripheral Targets and Digital Health Tools

The panel also flagged a shift in where these new drugs act, with future agents expected to target peripheral tissues, including muscle, rather than working solely centrally on appetite and satiety. Deborah Horn mentioned that she has already begun measuring patients' resting metabolic rates in anticipation of medicines that could address low metabolism directly, a capability that does not currently exist in standard practice.

To manage this larger and more complicated drug menu, both panelists argued that clinical-decision-support tools embedded in electronic medical records will be essential for safe and effective prescribing. Angela Fitch noted that her practice uses a patient-facing app that handles queries about constipation or suggests protein-rich meals, helping to support patients through the treatment process.

Deborah Horn described a similar University of Texas tool that returned advice matching about ninety-nine percent of what she would have told the patient herself, demonstrating the value of technology in reducing administrative load. This mirrors a broader trend in healthcare IT where AI triage tools are positioned less as replacements for clinicians and more as ways to keep patients on therapy long enough to see meaningful results.