The former Man City manager is thought to be the top target to succeed Mauricio Pochettino.

Pep Guardiola revealed he turned down an approach to become the Italy national team manager over the summer due to exhaustion. However, he admitted taking a national team job is the “next step” in his career amid links with the U.S. men’s national team.

Guardiola departed Manchester City at the end of the 2025–26 season, after just weeks shy of a decade at the club. He was initially tipped to take over as the new Italy manager, though the country’s federation ultimately ended up appointing Roberto Mancini, who had previously led the team to success at Euro 2020.

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“This is the first time I speak about this, but yes, I did talk to them,” Guardiola revealed. “I felt embarrassed to say ‘no’ to Italy, a country like Italy, it would have been one of the greatest honors of my career to coach the Italian national team. But I realized I needed to stop.

“If they had called two years earlier, I probably would have accepted. But when Paolo Maldini and Leonardo, whom I love dearly, reached out, it was at a point where I simply had to stop.

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“I needed some time for myself. After 18 years as a coach, with matches every three days, week in and week out, there comes a moment when you just have to say ‘phew.

’” With Italy, Guardiola would have faced the task of restoring the nation to its former glory, after an unprecedented run of failing to qualify for the last three Mancini has led Italy to three wins in six matches played since his re-appointment, but failed to secure a spot in the UEFA Nations League quarterfinals, losing to Belgium 4–1 in its most recent outing. The USMNT is looking for a manager following Mauricio Pochettino’s exit.

| Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Imagesafter Mauricio Pochettino left to join Manchester United this month. Guardiola called taking a national team job “the next step” in his interview with Romário, but did not elaborate on the United States links specifically. Bookmakers have Guardiola among the frontrunners to take the job, and would be—by some distance—the popular choice to succeed Pochettino.

The $10 million windfall fromSpeaking in his final press conference, the outgoing Pochettino called on the three-time Champions League winner to succeed him in the hot seat.

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“Everything is in the right direction. I think, of course, take ,” Pochettino said.

“ going to find really good people, good players. The players can fit his style. ”, however, claims that Guardiola may be about to feel embarrassed all over again, as the report insists he will reject any overtures from the United States. Andy Headspeath is a Real Madrid correspondent for Sports Illustrated FC.

Originally from the UK, the weather, culture and soccer lured him to Spain over a decade ago where he lives with his wife, son and two untrainable dogs. A player of unspeakably limited talents and only one fully functional knee, he has more than a decade's experience in a wide variety of editorial roles within sports media, from match reporting to in-depth feature writing and interviews. He specializes in soccer history and culture, as well as—of course—La Liga.