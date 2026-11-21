Next initiates a product recall for its pink floral 2.5 tog sleeping bag after Emma Hunter identifies a dangerous neck opening width that violates British safety standards.

Next has issued an immediate product recall for a specific pink floral 2.5 tog removable sleeve sleeping bag after a consumer identified a critical safety flaw that could lead to suffocation. The item was withdrawn from sale on the company website and in all physical stores following serious concerns raised by Emma Hunter, a mother from Norwich.

Emma Hunter realized the neck hole of the own-brand product was excessively wide, creating a risk that her daughter Rosie could slide down inside the garment and become trapped. When the 29-year-old attempted to place her then-newborn daughter into the bag, she measured the opening and confirmed it did not conform to British safety standards for her baby's size range.

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The actual neck opening measured 36 cm, which is 4 cm wider than the maximum allowable limit of 32 cm for a child of Rosie's height. At the time, Rosie was 59 cm tall, but the opening was easily wide enough for her to fit her head through and become trapped inside.

Initially, the retailer offered only a standard refund when Hunter first flagged the issue, an attitude she described as laissez faire given the potential lethality of the defect. Hunter, whose older brother died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) as an infant, possessed specific knowledge about the dangers of infant suffocation and insisted on a more rigorous response.

She argued that a major high street retailer should uphold strict safety standards and that the product label, which claimed compliance, was misleading. Next agreed to look into the matter and examine the bag, which comes in three sizes, after she emphasized that the product should not be sold if it clearly did not meet British standards.

The British Retail Consortium emphasizes that a significant hazard exists when a child slips through the neck opening, covering the nose and mouth and causing asphyxia. The EN 16781 standard dictates strict circumference limits for sleep bags to prevent brain damage or fatality. For children between 50 cm and 65 cm tall, the neck opening must be between 28 cm and 32 cm.

Health visitor Ruth Watts advises parents to ensure only one to two fingers fit around the neck gap, indicating a safe seal. If the gap is any tighter or looser than that, the product should not be used. Hunter noted that she expected a big high street store to have a certain standard and that the lack of urgency from the retailer was disappointing.

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Next has confirmed that the product is currently unavailable online and is actively contacting customers who purchased the item to initiate a precautionary recall. A company spokesperson stated that no injuries have been reported to date but urged consumers to return the sleeping bag for a full refund either online or in-store.

The recall affects the specific pink floral design available in three sizes. The flawed unit was identified at a time when Rosie was 59 cm tall, and the mother alerted her sleeping husband, leading them to agree that the baby could not sleep in the item safely.

Hunter told the BBC that she is more aware of the dangers due to her family's experience with SIDS. She stated that it should not take infant mortality to see change and that the label claiming compliance was misleading when the product clearly did not meet the necessary safety requirements.

The retailer has removed the sleeping bag from its website, where it now says it is currently unavailable, and from all stores. A precautionary product recall is underway, and customers are being asked to return the item via online or in-store channels for a full refund to ensure the safety of all infants.

The incident highlights the importance of strict adherence to safety standards in the baby care industry. The British Retail Consortium warns that suffocation can occur if a child slips through the neck opening, leading to the brain becoming starved of oxygen. This may result in asphyxia and potential brain damage or fatality.

Parents are urged to check the neck gap of any sleeping bag they own. The standard requires that for a child of a specific height range, the neck circumference must fall within strict limits to prevent the child from sliding down into the bag. The 36 cm opening found in this Next product significantly exceeded the 32 cm maximum allowed limit.

Emma Hunter's persistence in flagging the issue led to the immediate removal of the product from sale. Her actions have helped to protect other families from the same potential danger. The recall serves as a reminder for retailers to maintain rigorous safety checks and for consumers to remain vigilant regarding baby product safety.

The specific pink floral design is the only model affected by this recall. Customers who purchased the item can now return it for a full refund. The company is working to ensure that all potentially affected customers are contacted and that the product is completely removed from circulation.

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This recall underscores the critical nature of neck opening dimensions in baby sleep bags. A gap that is too wide allows an infant to slide down, while a gap that is too tight can be uncomfortable. The ideal gap allows for one to two fingers to fit comfortably around the neck, ensuring a safe and secure fit for the baby.

The incident has drawn attention to the responsibilities of major retailers in ensuring the safety of their products. Hunter's experience with the initial lack of urgency from the company highlights the need for a proactive approach to consumer safety. Her advocacy has resulted in a swift response and the removal of the dangerous product from the market.

Parents are encouraged to review the safety of their baby sleep bags immediately. The British Retail Consortium and health experts provide clear guidelines on what constitutes a safe neck opening. By following these guidelines, parents can help prevent accidents and ensure the well-being of their infants.

The recall of the Next pink floral 2.5 tog sleeping bag is a significant event for consumer safety. It demonstrates the impact of individual vigilance and the importance of holding retailers accountable for the safety of their products. The swift action taken by Next following Hunter's report sets a positive example for how companies should respond to potential safety issues.

The story of Emma Hunter and her daughter Rosie serves as a powerful reminder of the dangers that can lurk in everyday baby products. Her efforts to highlight the flaw in the neck opening have potentially saved other infants from harm. The recall is a direct result of her determination to ensure that the product was safe for all babies.

Consumers are advised to return the recalled item as soon as possible. The company has made the refund process straightforward, allowing for returns both online and in-store. This ease of return is intended to encourage all affected customers to participate in the recall and remove the dangerous product from their homes.

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about baby product safety and the role of consumers in advocating for stricter regulations. Hunter's experience has shown that individual actions can lead to significant changes in how retailers handle safety concerns. Her story is a testament to the power of informed consumer advocacy.

The British Retail Consortium continues to emphasize the importance of adhering to safety standards. The EN 16781 standard provides clear guidelines for neck opening dimensions, which are designed to prevent suffocation risks. Retailers are expected to comply with these standards to ensure the safety of their customers.

Next's response to the recall has been generally positive, with the company taking immediate action to remove the product from sale. The company's spokesperson expressed regret over the incident and reaffirmed their commitment to product safety. The recall is seen as a necessary step to protect consumers from potential harm.

The story of the Next sleeping bag recall highlights the importance of vigilance and advocacy in ensuring product safety. Emma Hunter's actions have not only protected her own family but have also helped to safeguard other infants from a similar danger. Her story serves as an inspiration for other consumers to speak out when they identify safety issues.