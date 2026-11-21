Next has recalled a pink floral 2.5 tog baby sleeping bag after mother Emma Hunter found the neck opening exceeded British safety standards. The recall addresses suffocation risks for infants under the EN 16781 regulation.

Fashion retailer Next has initiated a comprehensive product recall of its pink floral 2.5 tog removable sleeve sleeping bag after identifying a critical safety defect. The recall was triggered by concerns raised by Emma Hunter, a resident of Norwich, who discovered that the neck opening on the own-brand infant product was dangerously wide.

The 29-year-old mother reported that the defect posed a severe suffocation hazard, allowing her five-month-old daughter, Rosie, to potentially slide her head through the neck hole. This movement could trap the infant inside the bag, covering the nose and mouth and leading to asphyxia. Next has subsequently removed the item from both its website and all physical store locations across the United Kingdom.

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Defect Exceeds Maximum British Safety Limit

British safety regulations strictly define the permissible dimensions for infant sleepwear to prevent entrapment. Under the EN 16781 standard, a sleeping bag designed for a child between 50 cm and 65 cm tall must have a neck circumference between 28 cm and 32 cm.

When Emma Hunter measured the sleeping bag at the time Rosie was 59 cm tall, she found the neck opening measured 36 cm. This measurement exceeds the maximum legal limit by 4 cm. Despite the product label claiming compliance with British safety standards, the physical item failed to meet these mandatory requirements.

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The British Retail Consortium emphasizes that a neck opening this size presents a significant hazard. If a child slips through the opening, the material can cover the nose and mouth, depriving the brain of oxygen. This can result in asphyxia, permanent brain damage, or fatality.

Retailer Initial Response Sparks Consumer Outrage

Emma Hunter described her initial interaction with Next as lacking urgency. She stated that the retailer initially adopted a laissez-faire attitude, merely offering a standard refund without immediately addressing the safety implications of the defective design.

As a mother who lost her own brother to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) as an infant, Hunter was acutely aware of the dangers posed by unsafe baby products. She persisted in her complaint, arguing that a major high-street chain should not sell items that contradict their own safety labels. Hunter noted that the lack of immediate action from the retailer was alarming given the potential for infant mortality.

She emphasized that consumers place significant trust in major retailers to enforce quality standards. Hunter argued that safety regulations should be prioritized over profit, stating that the situation should not require infant tragedy to drive change in retail safety protocols.

Health Advisory and Remediation Process

Health visitor Ruth Watts has issued guidance for parents regarding baby sleep bags. She advises checking the fit around the infant's neck to ensure safety. The standard rule of thumb is that parents should be able to fit one to two fingers around the neck opening.

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If the gap is tighter or looser than this range, the product should not be used. This simple test helps parents identify potential entrapment hazards before they become dangerous. The warning applies specifically to products that do not conform to the EN 16781 sizing requirements.

Recall Logistics and Refund Policy

A Next spokesperson confirmed to the Daily Mail that no injuries have been reported to date resulting from the fault in the sleeping bag. However, the company has launched a precautionary product recall to ensure consumer safety and compliance with safety regulations.

Customers who purchased the 2.5 tog removable sleeve sleeping bag are advised to return the item either online or in-store. Next is currently contacting buyers who acquired the product to facilitate the return process. Affected customers will receive a full refund upon returning the defective item.

The retail chain has stated that the product is currently unavailable on its website. The recall covers the specific batch identified by Hunter, though the company is reviewing its quality control measures to prevent similar discrepancies between product labels and actual measurements in the future.