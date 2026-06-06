‘Next Life’ Review: Emilia Clarke Leads Drake Doremus’ Underbaked Romantic Thought Exercise

Edgar Ramírez and Jack Farthing also star in the 'Sliding Doors'-style drama from the writer-director of 'Like Crazy,' following a 30something Londoner across two alternate realities.

We know this because the first time we see her, she’s oversleeping her alarm by so much that she barely makes her train — at which point she promptly spills coffee all over a handsome stranger, Edgar Ramírez’s Diego.

We also know this because one of the next times we see her, she’s getting smashed at her goddaughter’s christening, having just reconnected with Noah grand gesture of interrupting his own scripture reading at the christening to beg her for another chance.

This Ivy also gets everything she wants, but they’re different things. She rejoins Noah’s company, crushing it at her weirdly unexplained job when they’re not hooking up in the supply closet. She moves into his place, a sleek glass-and-steel affair with bathroom walls and everything. They get engaged, start IVF, rediscover a mutual passion for jazz records.

In both timelines, Doremus deploys a handheld camera for long close-ups that, along with Dan Romer’s drippy score, suggest we’re supposed to find all of this terribly moving and breathlessly intimate. But his visions of love feel too exactingly curated, veering between photogenic scenes of cuddling and dancing in the streets and prettily sad ones of fighting or weeping over bad news.

Missing are mundane moments, idiosyncratic details and slow-moving changes that actually comprise a long-term relationship. Without them,is flattering if not exactly revelatory. Ramírez gets to highlight his rugged sex appeal and a lovely singing voice as artsy Diego, while Farthing brings a welcome touch of sweetness to Noah the stuffy suit. And Clarke plays Ivy with enough laid-back charm that it’s easy to see why either might fall head over heels for her. The problem is that upon closer examination, none of them quite feel like people. Take the contrast between their places .

Noah’s is so impersonal, devoid of even a single tchotchke, that it looks less like a home than a corporate apartment for visiting execs. It tells us only whatof guy he is , not who he is as an individual. Diego’s is ostensibly more eclectic, a riot of colors and textures cramming every square inch of floor space. But none of it feels unique to him, either.

It might as well be a composite of Pinterest boards tagged “bohemian studio apartment. ” In neither space is there any evidence at all of Ivy’s presence — no changes to the decor or layout once she moves in, no shelves cleared to make room for her own keepsakes or gadgets, not even any inconsiderate messes being left in the kitchen.

It’s like she’s a paper doll, being dropped first into one generic backdrop and then another without leaving any trace in either.is slightly more interesting as a rumination on artistic passion than on romantic love. As Diego sees it, true artists create because they have to — “because it’s inevitable” — and let nothing, not even personal insecurity or financial precarity, stop them.

As Noah does, creation is an admirable pursuit if it makes one happy, but hardly an imperative for a fulfilling existence. The Ivies are in the middle, trying to figure out where her devotion to music fits in alongside her desires for kids, marriage or stability. But as with Ivy’s relationships, the film is too nonspecific to take the question anywhere interesting, much less meaningful.

Ivy cares about music because the script has decided she does, not for any reason we can feel in our own bones — just as with her goals of becoming a mother, or advancing in her undefined office job, or anything else. Doremus’ reflections on what makes a life well lived ought to feel universal and visceral, relevant as they are to every single human being who has ever existed.

They might have hit harder, though, if the lives here felt truly lived at all. Producers: Elika Portnoy, Gleb Fetisov, Ben Pugh, Kate Buckley, Emilia Clarke, Drake Doremus, John Palfery-Smith,Netflix Film Head Says Streamer Has “Accepted” They Won’t Work With “Filmmakers Who Still Want Theatrical” ReleasesThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





THR / 🏆 411. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Emilia Clarke Reveals Two Early‑Career Brain Hemorrhages and the Struggle to Keep Them SecretAt a Variety Power of Women event, Emilia Clarke disclosed that she suffered brain bleeds at ages 22 and 24, kept the diagnosis hidden from HBO, and now speaks openly to help others facing similar health crises.

Read more »

Emilia Clarke opens up about suffering 2 brain hemorrhages in her 20sFor years, Hollywood star Emilia Clarke didn’t speak publicly about suffering two brain hemorrhages in her twenties. “It still took years for me to grapple with my truth,” she said in a speech Wednesday after she was honored at Variety’s Power of Women London event.

Read more »

Drake Doremus Talks Parallel Lives, Working With Emilia Clarke & Edgar Ramírez & His ‘Next Life’ In Filmmaking: “There Are So Many Little Decisions In Life That Add Up To Giant Changes”Next Life is set in the modern London jazz scene and follows the story of Ivy (Clarke), who finds herself confronted with parallel universes.

Read more »

‘Next Life’ Review: Emilia Clarke Lives Alternate Life-Changing Choices In Drake Doremus’ Rich And Jazzy RomdramA review of Next Life from director Drake Doremus and starring Emilia Clarke as a woman whose fate lies in two different realities from a train ride

Read more »