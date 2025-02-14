Next Level Chef Returns with Fiery Competition and Culinary Masterminds

24 talented chefs from various backgrounds compete in the new season of 'Next Level Chef' for a $250,000 prize. The competition features unique challenges, intense judging, and a three-level kitchen unlike any other. The season premiere spotlights eight social media chefs vying to impress.

A brand-new season of Next Level Chef is here, featuring 24 culinary masterminds from across America. These aspiring chefs, divided into groups of eight professional chefs, social media chefs, and home chefs, will compete for the grand prize of $250,000. Nyesha Arrington , one of the judges, describes the competition as intense and filled with palpable energy. She notes that the chefs are highly motivated and eager to prove their skills.

Judges Arrington, Gordon Ramsay, and Richard Blais will guide the contestants through unique cooking challenges in a three-level kitchen unlike any other. Blais expresses excitement for the upcoming season, emphasizing the high stakes and the camaraderie among the judges. He acknowledges Ramsay's legendary status and the challenge of preventing him from winning his third consecutive season.The season premiere, titled 'Social Media Chef Auditions,' will focus on eight chefs who utilize their online presence and creativity to prepare restaurant-quality dishes, hoping to secure their place in the competition. The episode airs on Thursday, February 13th on FOX





