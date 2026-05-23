Next James Bond: Updates and Casting Process

Amazon MGM has started the process of finding the next James Bond, with Denis Villeneuve as the director.

Amazon MGM recently announced that it has started the process of finding the next James Bond . Denim Villeneuve is currently putting the final touches on Dune: Part Three , which is slated for release in November.

This is the longest gap between two Bond eras: Daniel Craig's tenure ended five years ago. Villeneuve signed on to the project after a lengthy search for a director that commenced following Amazon's acquisition of the property. It wouldn't be a stretch to expect the casting to be complete by then. Some names have already leaked to the press, while other candidates have been swirling for years





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James Bond Amazon MGM Denis Villeneuve Dune: Part Three Bond Casting Process

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