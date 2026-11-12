Next James Bond Casting Update Amy Pascal Timeline

Amy Pascal confirms the next James Bond actor will be revealed by year-end. Josh O'Connor reportedly declined the role after final screen tests at Bray Studios.

Amazon MGM Studios has launched an extensive search for the next actor to portray James Bond following Daniel Craig's departure in 2021 after the release of No Time to Die. Although no official successor has been announced, the casting process has intensified with final screen tests recently conducted at Bray Studios in Berkshire. The search has attracted a diverse range of Hollywood talent, with multiple high-profile candidates auditioning to succeed the former 007.

Latest Auditions and Actor Contenders

Industry reports indicate that final auditions included Scottish actor Jack Lowden, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, and Callum Turner, who has been considered a front-runner for the position. Turner, who married pop star Dua Lipa earlier this year, faced stiff competition from other names in the running. The inclusion of Jacob Elordi has sparked debate among fans regarding nationality requirements for the iconic British spy character.

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Josh O'Connor Contract Negotiations

The Crown star Josh O'Connor was widely believed to have reached the final stages of negotiations with Amazon MGM Studios. Sources initially suggested that O'Connor had successfully secured the role after passing the last rounds of auditions. The actor was among a shortlist of candidates that also included Hollywood actors Robert Pattinson and Nicholas Hoult, both known for their roles with DC Studios. This development created significant speculation within the entertainment community about the future of the franchise.

O'Connor Declines Bond Role Offer

Recent reports confirm that Josh O'Connor will not be stepping into the role of James Bond. A source told the Daily Mail that O'Connor has explicitly turned down the Bond role. This rejection means the search continues despite previous indications that the casting process was nearly complete. The decision adds a new layer of complexity to the studio's efforts to find a suitable replacement for the long-running character.

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Production Timeline and Future Announcements

Bond producer Amy Pascal provided clarity on the release schedule for the new actor in August. She stated that the end of the year is a good bet for the official announcement. This timeline suggests that fans will not have to wait long to discover who has secured the role. The studio aims to finalize the casting decision within the current calendar year to maintain momentum for the upcoming film series.

Fan Reactions and Industry Speculation

The casting process has generated significant interest from audiences worldwide. Many viewers continue to debate which actor would best embody the qualities of 007. The involvement of actors like Jacob Elordi and Josh O'Connor has highlighted the global scope of the search. As the deadline approaches, speculation remains high regarding the final selection and its impact on the franchise's future direction.