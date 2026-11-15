Next-Gen Audi RS6 Avant Coming To The US: Report

Audi of America says the next-gen RS6 Avant will be sold in the U.S. if it’s built globally, and an RS5 Avant could follow. Here’s what we know.

Wagon enthusiasts lost their collective minds — and rightfully so — when Audi announced in 2019 that the RS6 Avant would be sold in the U.S. for the first time.

This was a vehicle that local gearheads had been pleading to get for years, so it's hardly a surprise that it was an instant hit. Audi is eager to keep this momentum going and has signaled that the next-generation RS6 Avant will also be sold in the U.S.and sedan versions of the new RS6 throughout this year, and it's shaping up to be quite a monster.

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During a recent interview with, Audi of America Senior Vice President of Product Management Filip Brabec noted that"if there is globally an RS6 Avant, then it will come to America.

" Obviously, he can't jump the gun in confirming the next-generation model, though we know it is just around the corner. According to Brabec, it wasn't easy to get approval to sell the outgoing RS6 Avant in the U.S. When it did arrive,"it superseded any kind of internal expectations," he revealed.

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"The expectation was already very, very good. I think we were ambitious in the planning," he added. Technical details about the new RS6 Avant and sedan models have yet to be confirmed. Current signs point toward it using the latest twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain used in the Bentley Continental GT Speed, which could produce around 740 horsepower in this application.

This would give it a healthy advantage over the outgoing flagship RS6 Avant GT with 621 hp, and more grunt than the BMW M5 with 717 hp. Other reports have suggested the RS6 will use a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 with a plug-in hybrid system, though we remain unconvinced that'll happen. After all,uses this engine, so Audi might find it challenging to sell the new RS6 if it has the same engine as that cheaper and smaller model.

Regardless of what powertrain Audi decides to use, the engine will likely be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and an advanced all-wheel-drive system with a similar electromechanical torque vectoring system to the new RS5's. While the new RS6's plug-in hybrid system will likely make it heavier than its predecessor, it has the potential to handle better and feel more dynamic.to also be sold in the United States.

Asked if the RS5 Avant will be imported, Brabec acknowledged the company sees potential for it.

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"I can't go into every detail what went into each and every decision, but I will definitely tell you that we have, that we have tried various times," he said. "And so I would say that from the standpoint of a market potential and success story, definitely, we see the potential there. And, we're kind of working through the process and, you know, we have nothing to announce today. But, you know, stay tuned, I would say. "