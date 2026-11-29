Honda’s bestseller goes hybrid only as it enters its seventh generation and will arrive in 2027 with a fresh design inside and out.

Honda’s bestselling model—and the third-bestselling vehicle in the United States through the third quarter of 2026—is getting a complete makeover. Theto wear a sharp new design, with spy photos showing slim daytime running lights above a series of thin horizontal grilles, while the rear end features a light bar that stretches the full width of the SUV.

It will likely also be the first vehicle in the U.S. to wear Honda’s new “H” logo, which was originally introduced for its future EVs but—a three-row SUV sold in Asia—providing hints about what to expect. The Avancier skips out on most real buttons and knobs, instead putting nearly every function into a large screen mounted to the dashboard, a dramatic shift from Honda’s current setup that prioritizes physical controls.

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The Avancier’s interior is wrapped in white upholstery, accented by glowing ambient lighting, and features a squared-off steering wheel. Honda also appears to be switching to a column-mounted gear selector. The interior of the new Avancier sold in Asia gives an idea of what to expect from the new CR-V.sedans, in today’s SUV-obsessed market, the CR-V has become the Japanese automaker’s most important model. Its biggest rival, the RAV4, was overhauled for 2026 and went hybrid only.