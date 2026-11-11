NexPoint Materials to Shut Down Alabama Plant in 2027

NexPoint Materials announces the closure of its Burkville, Alabama facility by early 2027. Production moves to Mount Vernon, Indiana, causing a projected $1.5 million deficit for Lowndes County.

NexPoint Materials has announced plans to permanently close its manufacturing site in Burkville, Alabama, by the end of the first quarter of 2027. The company will transfer all production operations to its existing facility in Mount Vernon, Indiana. This strategic move is part of a broader restructuring effort designed to align manufacturing capacity with current market demand.

Burkville Plant Closure Timeline

The closure of the Burkville site will not affect NexPoint's other manufacturing locations across the Americas. The company stated that this consolidation is intended to improve operational efficiency and strengthen its competitiveness in the region. Production at the Burkville facility will cease as the company shifts its focus to the Indiana site, which NexPoint confirms has the necessary capabilities to support the expanded production volume.

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Leadership Statement and Strategic Goals

NexPoint Materials CEO Sanjay Mishra emphasized that the decision was made to align the company's capabilities with customer needs and market realities. Mishra acknowledged the potential impact on Burkville employees and their families, noting that many workers have dedicated decades to the facility. He assured that the company intends to manage the transition carefully while continuing to support existing customers throughout the process.

County Deficit and Local Economic Impact

Lowndes County Commissioner Charlie King Jr. warned that the closure will likely force significant layoffs to address a projected $1.5 million deficit. King explained that the loss of revenue from NexPoint Materials will leave the county with a substantial financial gap. He stated that the only way to make up this deficit is through cutting staff, a scenario the county wishes to avoid but must prepare for.

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Supply Chain and Customer Transition Plan

NexPoint Materials stated that most customers will not be significantly affected by the consolidation of its production facilities. The company's commercial, operational, and technical teams will work directly with affected customers to communicate changes to product availability, supply arrangements, and transition schedules. This proactive approach aims to minimize disruption to the supply chain for clients relying on NexPoint's specialized materials.

Company Background and Product Portfolio

NexPoint Materials produces engineering thermoplastics used in the automotive, electronics, health care, construction, consumer, and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes polycarbonate, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, polybutylene terephthalate, and other specialized materials. The company, formerly part of SABIC's Engineering Thermoplastics business, operates facilities across Europe and the Americas and is part of the Chemicals and Materials portfolio of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA.