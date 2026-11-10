Newt Gingrich Advocates DACA Amnesty While Trump Weighs Immigration Deal

Former Speaker Newt Gingrich urges President Trump to grant amnesty to DACA recipients, echoing the President's openness to working with Democrats on immigration reform for lawful residents.

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has publicly urged President Donald Trump to consider granting legal status to unauthorized immigrants protected under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. During a recent interview on the Fox Business Channel, the Republican leader argued that young people who arrived in the United States as infants deserve a path to permanence.

Gingrich Defends Amnesty For Childhood Arrivals

Gingrich emphasized that many of these individuals, often referred to as DREAMers, arrived as infants and have no memory of any other homeland. He noted that these young people speak only English, attended American high schools, and some even achieved top academic honors like valedictorian status. Consequently, he argued that deporting them makes little logical sense given their deep roots in the United States.

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The former Speaker stated that he has always believed in providing amnesty for this specific group of undocumented immigrants. He highlighted the nuance required to fix the broader immigration system, suggesting that while amnesty for non-criminal youth is justified, there must be a strict focus on removing criminals from the country.

Gingrich asserted that virtually all Americans agree that individuals who commit crimes should not be allowed to remain in their neighborhoods. He proposed that a middle ground exists between total exclusion and open borders, one that allows for the integration of beneficial residents while enforcing strict criminal standards.

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Trump Signals Openness To Bipartisan Immigration Reform

President Trump has hinted at a potential willingness to collaborate with congressional Democrats on an immigration bill that could include amnesty provisions. He described a scenario where individuals who have lived in the country for ten to fifteen years could work out a deal to remain, provided they are not involved in violent crime or drug dealing.

The President acknowledged a significant division in public opinion, noting that a large portion of the country believes certain unauthorized immigrants should be deported. However, he also recognized that another large group believes these individuals should be allowed to stay if they contribute positively to society.

Trump specifically pointed to workers in the landscaping and hotel industries as examples of residents who could potentially be granted legal status. He noted that many of these individuals have been paying taxes for years, which adds to the argument for allowing them to remain and continue their contributions to the economy.

Historical Context Of Immigration Policy Debates

The current political landscape echoes earlier debates from the 1990s, when the issue of immigration levels was a central focus of national policy. Former Representative Barbara Jordan of Texas was asked by then-President Bill Clinton to form a commission to address the nation's immigration challenges during that decade.

Jordan's commission recommended that legal immigration levels be drastically reduced to alleviate economic pressure on the working class. The report argued that the resettlement of more than a million legal immigrants annually exerted downward pressure on the U.S. social safety net and negatively impacted lower-middle-class Americans.

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Despite these findings and the commission's recommendations for reform, none of Jordan's proposed changes to legal immigration were included in the final legislative package presented to President Clinton. This historical precedent highlights the complex and often contradictory nature of immigration policy implementation in the United States.

Future Steps In Legislative Negotiations

The alignment of views between a prominent Republican leader and the current President suggests a potential shift in the legislative approach to unauthorized immigration. With Gingrich advocating for a nuanced path that distinguishes between non-criminal youth and dangerous offenders, the political landscape may become more conducive to compromise.

Observers are watching closely to see if the administration will follow through on the President's comments regarding negotiations with Democrats. The specific mention of industries like landscaping and hospitality indicates that any future deal may target low-skilled labor sectors while excluding those with criminal histories.

As discussions continue, the distinction between legal and illegal immigration remains a critical point of contention. The historical failure of the Jordan commission to influence policy in the 1990s serves as a cautionary tale, yet the current rhetoric suggests a new willingness to address the root causes of the nation's immigration challenges.

The potential inclusion of DREAMers in any future agreement would represent a significant departure from previous enforcement-only strategies. It remains to be seen whether the political will exists to pass comprehensive reform that satisfies both the call for border security and the desire for humane treatment of long-term residents.