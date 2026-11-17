Blue Yonder CEO Duncan Angove joins Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar to explore specialized AI, supply chain economics and frontline work.

The expertise behind a warehouse’s day-to-day decisions can take years to develop. Blue Yonder CEO Duncan Angove argues that companies risk losing control of a competitive asset if they rely too heavily on outside AI providers to make use of that knowledge.

"Supply chain operations can be very messy, even at the global level. And operational truth is often hidden inside tacit workflows and tribal knowledge," Angove told Newsweek. Angove calls his alternative “owned intelligence, not rented intelligence,” a strategy built around AI models tailored to specific supply chain operations.

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He will join host Dr. Ranjit Tinaikar for the next installment of Newsweek’s “AI Impact Forum” webinar series, “Enterprise AI in the Physical World: Navigating the Supply Chain’s Messy Frontier,” on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. document.addEventListener=> { Sequel.renderEvent; }); Blue Yonder develops software that helps manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies plan inventory and coordinate the movement of goods through warehouses and transportation networks. Warehouse operations present challenges for general-purpose AI models.

An allocation shortage, for example, occurs when there isn’t enough inventory to fulfill every order as planned. Resolving it can require detailed knowledge of delivery commitments, available stock and the consequences of delaying particular shipments. Blue Yonder is developing smaller, specialized AI models for supply chain operations through what it calls a "Model Training Factory.

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" The first models target warehouse tasks, including inventory exceptions and allocation shortages. They are intended to work alongside general-purpose AI systems, particularly on tasks requiring speed and specific supply chain knowledge. The webinar will also explore whether layering AI onto disconnected systems can improve individual tasks without transforming how the supply chain operates as a whole. Order fulfillment, labor and equipment use and transportation costs offer tangible ways to measure AI’s impact on supply chain performance.

AI usage rates alone cannot establish whether the technology is actually improving the business. Angove and Tinaikar will explore whether AI agents could change how enterprise software is priced. Companies often pay per software seat, or individual user license, while some AI services charge by the number of tokens, the units of information a model processes. Supply chain software can also be priced by business activity, such as orders shipped or freight managed.

The question is whether AI agents could shift pricing further toward measurable results, such as lower costs or more reliable deliveries. Workers across warehouses and transportation networks rely on practical judgment to resolve problems that software may not anticipate. AI agents could help them handle unfamiliar tasks and make decisions faster, but introducing the technology raises questions about employee training and whether workers will trust it.

The session will also address the potential effects on staffing and the continuing importance of human oversight. Register here to join the conversation on Thursday, Nov. 19, at 12:30 p.m. Eastern. And if you can’t make it live, register anyway and we’ll send you the full video of the discussion. The expertise behind a warehouse’s day-to-day decisions can take years to develop.

Blue Yonder CEO Duncan Angove argues that companies risk losing control of a competitive asset if they rely too heavily on outside AI providers to make use of that knowledge.

"Supply chain operations can be very messy, even at the global level. And operational truth is often hidden inside tacit workflows and tribal knowledge," Angove toldAngove calls his alternative “owned intelligence, not rented intelligence,” a strategy built around AI models tailored to specific supply chain operations. Blue Yonder develops software that helps manufacturers, retailers and logistics companies plan inventory and coordinate the movement of goods through warehouses and transportation networks. Warehouse operations present challenges for general-purpose AI models.

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An allocation shortage, for example, occurs when there isn’t enough inventory to fulfill every order as planned. Resolving it can require detailed knowledge of delivery commitments, available stock and the consequences of delaying particular shipments. Blue Yonder is developing smaller, specialized AI models for supply chain operations through what it calls a"Model Training Factory.

" The first models target warehouse tasks, including inventory exceptions and allocation shortages. They are intended to work alongside general-purpose AI systems, particularly on tasks requiring speed and specific supply chain knowledge. The webinar will also explore whether layering AI onto disconnected systems can improve individual tasks without transforming how the supply chain operates as a whole. Order fulfillment, labor and equipment use and transportation costs offer tangible ways to measure AI’s impact on supply chain performance.

AI usage rates alone cannot establish whether the technology is actually improving the business. Angove and Tinaikar will explore whether AI agents could change how enterprise software is priced. Companies often pay per software seat, or individual user license, while some AI services charge by the number of tokens, the units of information a model processes. Supply chain software can also be priced by business activity, such as orders shipped or freight managed.

The question is whether AI agents could shift pricing further toward measurable results, such as lower costs or more reliable deliveries. Workers across warehouses and transportation networks rely on practical judgment to resolve problems that software may not anticipate. AI agents could help them handle unfamiliar tasks and make decisions faster, but introducing the technology raises questions about employee training and whether workers will trust it.

And if you can’t make it live, register anyway and we’ll send you the full video of the discussion.