Newsom Vows to Veto Bill Blocking California Prisons From Cooperating with ICE

California Governor Gavin Newsom has pledged to veto a bill that would prevent the state's prison system from collaborating with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ( ICE ). Assembly Bill 15 asserts that when California jails and prisons voluntarily and unnecessarily transfer immigrant and refugee community members eligible for release from state or local custody to ICE for immigration detention and deportation, these individuals are subjected to double punishment and further trauma.

The bill's language states that the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shall not detain based on a hold request, provide immigration authorities with release date information, or respond to notification requests, transfer individuals to immigration authorities, or facilitate or assist with transfer requests for any individual eligible for release. However, Newsom's office informed KCRA 3 that the governor would veto the bill should it reach his desk this year. As of now, the legislation has been referred to the Assembly's Public Safety Committee, the station added. A spokesperson for Newsom did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Friday. Assembly Bill 15 is sponsored by Mike Gipson, a Democratic lawmaker representing Los Angeles. Two years ago, Newsom vetoed Assembly Bill 1306, which sought similar actions. In his veto message, Newsom stated that the bill would prevent information sharing and coordination upon an individual's release from CDCR custody for a significant number of people, thereby impeding CDCR's interaction with a federal law enforcement agency responsible for assessing public safety risks. He argued that current law strikes the right balance in limiting interaction to support community trust and cooperation between law enforcement and local communities. Consequently, he concluded that he could not sign the bill. According to KCRA 3, citing prison system data, over 10,500 California inmates have been transferred into ICE custody since Newsom took office in 2019





