Gavin Newsom faces 'arrogance and hypocrisy' backlash over calls to reform presidential pardon powers as he vows to spare 548 California death row inmates.

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Gavin Newsom defends his plan to commute 548 death sentences to life without parole and accuses President Donald Trump of using pardons to reward allies. Credit: Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsomcalls for federal reforms to presidential pardon powers is garnering intense backlash for"hypocrisy" as he used his state-level executive powers to spare hundreds of death row inmates from receiving the death penalty.

Also read Trump And Victim Families Condemn Newsom Death Row Commutations At DOJ Event

Online fury erupted after Newsom posted a video defending his decision to commute the death sentences of 548 criminals while accusing President Donald Trump of turning"the power of mercy into a business.

"NEWSOM ORDERS CALIFORNIA’S MOST REVILED KILLERS OFF DEATH ROW – 10 OF THE WORST WHO COULD BENEFIT California Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing backlash on social media after calling for federal reforms to President Donald Trump's pardon powers despite Newsom's plan to spare 548 death row inmates from receiving the death penalty.how Trump"just told the DOJ to fast-track the death penalty for child killers and predator.

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, on the other hand, is proudly defending his decision to spare 548 of the worst of the worst.

"Todd Blanche, FBI Director Kash Patel and family members of victims of the 548 death row inmates. He referred to the inmates as"the most evil monsters on the face of the Earth," and accused Newsom of stealing closure for the victims' families. Some of the crimes committed by inmates who will no longer face the death sentence include slaughtering entire families, torturing and murdering children and killing police officers.

In Newsom’s video, he defends his decision to commute the death sentences to life without parole, accusing Trump of abusing his pardon powers.

"Donald Trump doesn’t oppose mercy, he sells it," Newsom said in the video. "If you’re poor, black or brown, you get the needle. If you’re rich and know Donald Trump, you get a pardon and a personal phone call.

"Trump has given 220 total pardons in his second term as president and 143 during his first term. While Trump has granted pardons to wealthy individuals and political allies, he has also pardoned Black Americans, most notably Alice Marie Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for drug trafficking and money laundering offenses before he commuted her sentence in 2018 and pardoned her in 2020.

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Trump has been criticized recently for his comments Tuesday that a pardon for Jensen Huang was"always an option," ahead of the Nvidia CEO's scheduled appearances before Congress next week following his re-instatement after claims he had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

"I don't think he needs a pardon at all," Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Wednesday when asked about the potential. , defending his governor clemency authority in this moment as an example of"when law as applied cannot be squared with justice.

" "And the Governor of CA should not be able to sell out crime victims and prosecutors by overriding juries, judges and the WILL of CA voters," a former Sacramento District Attorney Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Monday that he led 14 attorneys general in condemning Newsom’s plan, arguing that he had overridden juries, courts and California voters.

Some critics have speculated Newsom's move to revoke California inmates death sentences is a tactic gearing up for his bid as the Democratic nominee for theJAMES CARVILLE WARNS GAVIN NEWSOM FACES CALIFORNIA BAGGAGE IN POTENTIAL 2028 RUNA coalition of California prosecutors and victims’ relatives asked the state Supreme Court last week to halt Newsom’s plan, arguing that he failed to give families a chance to be heard before pursuing the commutations. Newsom asked the justices to act before his term ends in January.

California voters rejected measures to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016. The state last carried out an execution in 2006, and Newsom imposed a moratorium shortly after taking office in 2019. Fox News Digital's Jasmine Baehr and Stepheny Price contributed to this report.