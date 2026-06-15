California Gov. Gavin Newsom accuses Trump of abuse of power as DOJ investigates him and his wife. Newsom claims investigation is politically motivated.

Newsom Says DOJ Probe Puts Him and Wife on Trump's Political 'Hit List' "Donald Trump is simply the most corrupt president in American history. He's turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministry, to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents.

"was investigating both him and his wife in what he described as an abuse of power being carried out on behalf of President, Newsom claimed federal agents in recent days"have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees, not because they've found a crime" but"because they're simply trying to find one. " Newsom charged that Trump himself was behind the investigation, which he said was being done in response to his prospective 2028 presidential campaign.is simply the most corrupt president in American history," Newsom said.

"He's turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministry, to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents. His personal attorney now runs theNewsom then linked the current DOJ investigation into him to federal investigations of New York Attorney General Letitia James, formerhas ended up on his hit list," Newsom explained.

"And today, I proudly join that list. After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me.

" The governor said that investigators in recent days had shown particular interest in his wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom.that the investigations into Newsom"were initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California, based on government witnesses offering information there, and were not launched by officials in However, Trump has gotten directly involved in multiple DOJ investigations of his political opponents that have led to criminal charges. James and Comey would subsequently be hit with criminal charges, although cases against them were dismissed last year by a federal judge.

Comey has since beenIt’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements.

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But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we.was investigating both him and his wife in what he described as an abuse of power being carried out on behalf of President, Newsom claimed federal agents in recent days"have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees, not because they've found a crime" but"because they're simply trying to find one.

" Newsom charged that Trump himself was behind the investigation, which he said was being done in response to his prospective 2028 presidential campaign.is simply the most corrupt president in American history," Newsom said. "He's turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministry, to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents.

His personal attorney now runs theNewsom then linked the current DOJ investigation into him to federal investigations of New York Attorney General Letitia James, formerhas ended up on his hit list," Newsom explained.

"And today, I proudly join that list. After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me.

" The governor said that investigators in recent days had shown particular interest in his wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom.that the investigations into Newsom"were initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California, based on government witnesses offering information there, and were not launched by officials in However, Trump has gotten directly involved in multiple DOJ investigations of his political opponents that have led to criminal charges. James and Comey would subsequently be hit with criminal charges, although cases against them were dismissed last year by a federal judge.

Comey has since beenwas investigating both him and his wife in what he described as an abuse of power being carried out on behalf of President, Newsom claimed federal agents in recent days"have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees, not because they've found a crime" but"because they're simply trying to find one.

" Newsom charged that Trump himself was behind the investigation, which he said was being done in response to his prospective 2028 presidential campaign.is simply the most corrupt president in American history," Newsom said. "He's turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministry, to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents.

His personal attorney now runs theNewsom then linked the current DOJ investigation into him to federal investigations of New York Attorney General Letitia James, formerhas ended up on his hit list," Newsom explained.

"And today, I proudly join that list. After calling for my arrest last year, Donald Trump directed his Department of Justice to investigate me.

" The governor said that investigators in recent days had shown particular interest in his wife, documentary filmmaker Jennifer Siebel Newsom.that the investigations into Newsom"were initiated by federal law enforcement officials in California, based on government witnesses offering information there, and were not launched by officials in However, Trump has gotten directly involved in multiple DOJ investigations of his political opponents that have led to criminal charges. James and Comey would subsequently be hit with criminal charges, although cases against them were dismissed last year by a federal judge.

Comey has since beenThe 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%.

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Newsom claims Trump ordered DOJ to investigate him and his wifeCalifornia Gov. Gavin Newsom said he and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, are under investigation by the Justice Department.

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Gavin Newsom says DOJ is investigating him and his wife and blames TrumpIn a video posted on YouTube, the California governor said investigators are “simply trying to find” a crime.

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Newsom Alleges DOJ Investigation Amid Trump Political RivalryCalifornia Governor Gavin Newsom claims in a video that the Department of Justice has opened an investigation targeting him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, at the behest of former President Donald Trump. Newsom suggests the probe is politically motivated due to his potential presidential run and criticism of Trump, describing it as an abuse of process that harasses family and associates. Trump has previously called for Newsom's arrest and mocked his governance, while the White House declines to comment, deferring to the DOJ.

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