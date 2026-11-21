California Governor Gavin Newsom said the state is 'ready' for wildfires after expanding its firefighting resources.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom attends a rally with members of the state's Democratic Party, organized labor, and other advocates in San Francisco, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

After a series of deadly wildfires burned nearly 40,000 acres and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses across Los Angeles, the state of California is spending billions of dollars to try to prepare for the next wildfire season. The governor’s office said Thursday that California is “ready for whatever comes” after expanding CAL FIRE’s leadership team and adding a new C-130 air tanker to its fleet.

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Friday that the agency has been using the retrofitted military air tankers and has converted five of the seven it has, adding that the tankers are able to carry more gallons of retardant to help extinguish fires immediately. She was unsure off the top of her head how much each air tanker costs, but said they help contribute to CAL FIRE’s goal of keeping 95 percent of fires to 10 acres or less.reached out to Newsom’s office via email Friday for comment but did not hear back before the publication of this article.

It comes as experts say climate change is making the state’s wildfire season longer, earlier and deadlier when large fires spark. Researchers in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at the University of California, Irvine compared wildfire data from 2000 to 2019 with data from 1920 to 1999 and found that wildfires have become more extreme, destructive, earlier in the year and varied across the state.

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The Los Angeles Regional Fire Safe Council says every year wildfires in the state, and especially Los Angeles County, burn hotter, faster and have a greater impact. In January of last year, severe Santa Ana winds and drought led to some of the deadliest and most destructive wildfires in the region’s history. Jonathan Rinderknecht was charged with starting the initial fire that sparked the, in the meantime, burned more than 14,000 acres and killed 19 people.

Thousands of lawsuits were filed against Southern California Edison and Edison International, claiming the company’s power lines and electrical equipment sparked the fire. Service URL: https://public.flourish.studio/visualisation/30989388/embed After the fires, Newsom issued a series of executive orders to help speed up the rebuilding process and recently lobbied the federal government for nearly $13 billion in disaster recovery funding. More than $447 million has been allocated for climate and wildfire-related programs in the state’s budget for this year through 2027.

The spending brings appropriations from Proposition 4’s $1.5 billion wildfire and forest resilience funding to nearly $930 million, accounting for about 61 percent of the voter-approved bond measure. Also in the budget is $5.3 billion for CAL FIRE, including $2.2 billion from the state’s general fund.

The money is meant to support 14,044 positions within CAL FIRE and makes wildfire protection and response the most heavily funded Natural Resources Agency.contacted several researchers and professors who specialize in wildfire research and prevention via email Friday for comment but did not hear back in time for the publication of this article.that climate change and “decades of underinvestment in forest health” have contributed to the need to strengthen the state’s wildfire and forest resilience. Edmeier said that more resources help CAL FIRE address long-standing issues, like having enough personnel, staffing pipelines and retention.

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According to CAL FIRE’s incident reports, there have been 6,580 wildfires reported in California measuring over 10 acres and more than 339,000 acres burned. In comparison, there were 8,232 reported wildfires last year with 507,817 acres burned. While wildfire season typically goes from late spring to early fall and with only a few months left in this year, it seems unlikely that wildfire numbers will reach what they did last year.

However, as experts predict climate change will continue to fuel drier and hotter conditions that drive wildfires, state leaders like Newsom will have to keep betting that billions of dollars in state funding will help the state for whatever comes next.