california's voter rolls are being audited by the Department of Justice and fedeRal authorities are investigating evidence of election fraud in California. Pratt expressed concern about California's vote-counting system, and a proposed bill would require voters to show a photo ID when voting in California.

Newsom's wildfire relief fund diverted $14 million toward managing anti-ICE riots, records show. California's voter rolls are being audited by the Department of Justice, which has the authority to review state voter files and confirm that only eligible U.S. citizens are voting in federal elections.

Federal authorities are investigating evidence of election fraud in California, and a claim circulating on social media that Pratt received no new votes in a vote update has been debunked. Pratt expressed concern about California's vote-counting system, and officials continued to tally votes days after polls closed. A proposed bill would require votErs to show a photo ID when voting in California,though it has stalled in the Senate after passing the House.

California allows first-time voters to register with forms of ID that most Americans would find surprising, such as gym membership cards, employer ID cards, and credit or debit cards. An election fraud tipline has been set up since people have been contacting the office wanting to provide information





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Newsom's Wildfire Relief Fund California's Voter Rolls Department Of Justice Election Fraud Pratt's Concern

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