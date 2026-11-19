California Governor Gavin Newsom recommends emergency shutdown powers and mandatory AI audits to mitigate risks from major tech firms amid rising cyber threats.

California Governor Gavin Newsom released a comprehensive set of policy recommendations on Wednesday aimed at mitigating the risks posed by artificial intelligence systems. These proposals include granting state officials the authority to order an immediate emergency shutdown of AI models deemed dangerous to public safety.

The recommendations were developed by a panel of experts convened by Newsom earlier this fall, following a series of high-profile cyberattacks attributed to AI agents targeting governments, banks, and private enterprises. The initiative underscores California's intent to fill the regulatory vacuum left by the absence of federal AI rules.

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Emergency Shutdown Powers Explained

The core of the proposal is a powerful emergency shutdown mechanism, commonly referred to as a kill switch, which allows state regulators to halt AI operations instantly. This authority would be triggered specifically when companies such as OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, or Anthropic, the creator of Claude, refuse to take necessary action to contain systems that malfunction or pose a threat. The measure is designed to ensure that developers cannot ignore safety concerns when their systems go awry.

The California Legislature has already passed more bills to regulate AI than any other state in the country. Newsom signed dozens of these bills into law in September, which include provisions to protect children, workers, and communities living near data centers from the negative impacts of AI and related technologies. The new recommendations build upon this existing legislative foundation to address emerging threats.

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Stakeholder Positions and Legal Actions

Attorney General Rob Bonta is currently pursuing a lawsuit against OpenAI to hold the company legally responsible for cybersecurity attacks carried out by its agents. This legal action coincides with the release of Newsom's recommendations, highlighting the state's aggressive stance on corporate accountability in the AI sector. The lawsuit aims to establish precedent for holding technology firms liable for the harmful actions of their autonomous systems.

The expert panel tasked with drafting these recommendations includes prominent figures such as Alondra Nelson, who previously ran the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. Other members include Stanford University professor Rob Reich, former Google and Twitter executive Jason Goldman, and John Hopkins professor Gillian Hadfield. Their diverse expertise covers governance, technology, and public policy to ensure well-rounded recommendations.

Mandatory Auditing and Safety Standards

The proposal mandates the use of independent auditors to test AI models and establish rigorous safety and security standards. These auditors, known as independent verification organizations, would have the power to revoke the licenses of firms that fail to maintain sufficient independence or technical expertise. The goal is to prevent conflicts of interest where auditors might feel soft pressure to maintain good relationships with the labs they are evaluating.

One specific recommendation suggests that state officials, rather than AI companies, should assign evaluations to auditors to maintain independence. Additionally, the plan calls for funding CalCompute, a public cloud initiative intended to provide equitable access to AI, through a surcharge on fees that AI companies pay to auditors. Governor-elect Xavier Becerra has expressed support for this funding mechanism during his campaign and stated he would work quickly with the Legislature to enact these changes.

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Impact on Developers and Reporting

The recommendations require developers to disclose the amount of computing resources used to automate AI development and to demonstrate the ability to shut down models in emergencies. Reporting windows for critical safety incidents would be shortened from fifteen days to just forty-eight hours. These measures are designed to increase transparency and enable faster government responses to potential threats.

Anthropic's chief global affairs officer, Tino Cuéllar, indicated that his company supports the report's direction on independent evaluation of AI models. He emphasized the importance of continuing to work with leaders in California and globally to make progress on these critical issues. The report currently defines catastrophic risk as a single event capable of killing more than fifty people or causing one billion dollars in theft or property damage through cyber attacks or autonomous system activity.